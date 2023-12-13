Jeremy Allen White recently revealed that he found Zac Efron, his co-star in The Iron Claw, 'so annoying.'

Speaking to Variety at the premiere of The Iron Claw, White spoke about his own physique for the film. He seemed confident in himself and his regimen before Efron showed up.

“He's so annoying,” White lamented twice with a smile. “I had been training for months — I had been lifting, been doing this, doing that, eating more — and I showed up and I saw him and I'm like, ‘What is this even for? Why do I even try?‘”

Jeremy Allen White on seeing Zac Efron for the first time on #TheIronClaw set: "He's so annoying. I had been training for months, lifting and doing this and doing that and eating more, and I showed up, and I saw him, and I'm like, 'What is this even for?'" https://t.co/NMZiOzdQCb pic.twitter.com/0yCWsMSy5R — Variety (@Variety) December 12, 2023

Jokes aside, White does look up to him. “He was a great motivator, as the captain of the ship doing this thing,” White revealed. “He was a great motivator with his preparation physically, all the preparation he did emotionally and mentally. Yeah, I look up to that guy.”

In The Iron Claw, White and Efron play two of the Von Erich brothers, Kevin and Kerry. Harris Dickinson (Triangle of Sadness) joins them as David Von Erich. Maura Tierney, Stanley Simons, Holt McCallany, and Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) play other members of the Von Erich family, Doris, Mike, Fritz, and Lance, respectively. Lily James also stars in the film as Pam Adkisson.

Sean Durkin (The Nest) wrote and directed The Iron Claw. He spoke to ClutchPoints about one of his stars, MJF, who's the “total opposite” of his AEW character.

Jeremy Allen White is most associated with his lead role in Hulu's The Bear. He's also starred in Movie 43, The Rental, and Fingernails. Zac Efron first gained fame for his role in the High School Musical series but has also starred in 17 Again, The Greatest Showman, and Baywatch.