Jeremy Allen White opens up about his divorce from ex Addison Timlin. The former couple was married for three years.

Jeremy Allen White is opening up about his divorce from Addison Timlin. The “Bear” actor sat down with British GQ, saying that the process has been “insane” and that he has experienced “A lot of high highs, a lot of terribly low lows.”

The former couple shares two daughters, Ezer, 5, and Dolores, 2, with his ex. He told the publication that he wants to make sure he has enough time off of work to spend with them and that he is still navigating how to be a single dad.

“With everything going on in my personal life, I thought, ‘OK, let’s just pump the brakes in general, and maybe you don’t work for a while,’” he explained to the outlet. “I made this choice to not work for the rest of the year and just be with my daughters and just slow it all down.”

Addison Timlin Speaks Out After Divorce Filing

Timlin filed for divorce in May after three years of marriage. She spoke up about their split in a long, heartfelt message on Mother's Day.

“Being a single mom is not how I pictured it,” Timlin began her caption of a carasoul of photos of her daughters shared to Instagram. “It is so f—ing hard. It is all out covered in s— crying on the floor kick you in the shins screaming with no sound coming out hard. It's not the natural order of things.”

She added that being a single mother can be “exhausting” and “lonely,” and noted that “when something magical happens and you have to tell yourself ‘don't forget this' because theres no witness by your side,” she said, “It's so painful.”

“But just like everything with motherhood the lows are demolished by the staggering heights,” Timlin continued. “To live with young children is an eyes wide open, wondrous and joyful place to be, it's to be surrounded by a daily expression of their authentic selves and I wonder if without their example I would have been able to do the same.”

She gave some encouraging words for other mothers, and there there is “expansive, unconditional, without fear or judgement love we offer our children can be turned towards ourselves as much as possible. We need it.”

“Knowing what is best for you is easy if you can get quiet enough- doing what is best for you can seem impossible- but it's not,” she continued.

“Doing it alone has given me more strength and more empathy and more tears than anything else in my life ever has,” she said.

Jeremy Allen White Moves On With Model Ashley Moore

According to a source per Us Weekly, White has since been dating model Ashley Moore. The two were seen making out back in August, but they are not serious at the moment.

“Jeremy and Ashley aren’t putting any labels on their relationship, but they’re hooking up as often as they can and are totally smitten,” the insider shared.