Florida A&M's Jeremy Moussa and North Carolina Central's Davius Richard were recently named as the 2023 Black College Football Co-Players Of The Year, winning the Deacon Jones Award. The accolade for both quarterbacks was revealed by Black College Football Hall of Fame Co-founders James “Shack” Harris and Doug Williams at an all-players meeting during Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl Week in New Orleans.
The award, established in 2016, is meant to award the best players in HBCU Football. Doug Williams spoke about Richard and Moussa's award win in a statement, saying, “Jeremy and Davius both had outstanding seasons and capped incredible collegiate careers. They represent the best from Black College Football today,” Doug Williams said. “We look forward to watching them compete in the Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl and wish them well in the next chapter of their football journey.”
Jeremy Moussa had a stellar season for Florida A&M. He achieved 2,893 passing yards and 22 touchdowns, guiding the Rattlers to possess the top offense in the SWAC. He also was a huge part of Florida A&M's 11-1 record, helping the team remain undefeated in the SWAC and eventually winning the SWAC Championship. He then stepped up on the big stage, having a standout performance in the 2023 Cricket Celebration Bowl in December which ultimately led to the Rattlers winning over Howard Bison 30-26.
Meanwhile, Davius Richard also had an amazing season for the reigning 2022 Celebration Bowl champion North Carolina Central Eagles. For a long while, Noth Carolina Central's appearance in the Celebration Bowl seemed all but inevitable, largely because of Davius Richard's play. Richard threw for 2,177 passing yards and 21 touchdown passes while rushing for 630 yards on 177 attempts and scoring 18 rushing touchdowns.
Both Moussa and Richard will be participating in the Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl on Saturday at 4 PM EST.