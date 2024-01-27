Jeremy Moussa, former Florida A&M quarterback, adds to his trophy collection by winning the 2023 Quarter Phi Back Award.

Even after declaring for the NFL Draft, Florida A&M's former quarterback Jeremy Moussa continues to rack up the accolades. Most recently, he was the HBCU recipient of the 2023 Quarter Phi Back Award. More specifically, he received the BIP Memorial Trophy for HBCUs, which recognizes the top quarterback from Black colleges.

The M.E.N.T.O.R.S. foundation established the Quarter Phi Back award in 2022 as a way to recognize and honor “Black quarterbacks in the interscholastic, collegiate, and professional levels,” according to their website. Former Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders was the first recipient of the award in 2022, along with Prentiss Air Noland, his high school counterpart.

Moussa's stellar performance for the Florida A&M Rattlers made him the clear choice for the award. The threw for 2,893 passing yards and 22 touchdowns, leading the Rattlers to the best offense in the SWAC. Florida A&M lost only one game early in the 2023 season to South Florida. They went 8-0 in conference play and secured the first SWAC Championship in school history. They also went on to win their 17th Black College National Championship against Howard in the Celebration Bowl. Moussa earned SWAC Player of the Year honors and was on the First Team All-SWAC.

Moussa edged out Aeneas Dennis, the quarterback for Benedict College. Under the now current head coach of South Carolina State, Chennis Berry, and with Dennis at the helm, Benedict went 10-1 and won their second straight SIAC title. Dennis led all HBCU quarterbacks with 3,098 passing yards and 29 touchdowns. Dennis, along with four of his teammates, were recently selected to play in the All State HBCU Legacy Bowl.