Jerry Jeudy’s Fantasy Football outlook for the 2022 NFL season

Will Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy make a lot of headway for Denver this 2022 NFL season?

After his off-field incident in May was dismissed, fantasy drafters may once again select Jeudy with confidence. The NFL might still suspend him, but aggravating factors should no longer hound him.

Looking back to last season, Jeudy improved his catch rate (to 67.9) in his second Denver season. The flip side is he was held without a touchdown. Jeudy also caught balls much closer to the line of scrimmage compared to 2020 (12.3 yards per catch – 16.5 in 2020).

He missed six games due to an ankle injury in 2021, and a late-season bout with Covid-19 sent him to the sidelines in Week 17. He actually had no noteworthy performances in the previous season. For the record, his highest fantasy point total came in Week 1 – 13.20 in PPR formats.

He does have the quickness with good release, though he also needs to build up more muscle. Looking ahead to next season, these may factor into how productive he will be fantasy-wise.

Jerry Jeudy 2022 Fantasy Football Outlook

In his third year in the NFL, Jerry Jeudy has a potential to have a breakthrough season. After struggling for each of the previous two seasons, Jeudy should finally perform at a high level thanks to the signing of quarterback Russell Wilson. With Russell Wilson taking over at quarterback, he is expected to be targeted more frequently. That should increase his capacity for scoring and huge plays. On the high-stakes market, his ADP (61) places him as the 24th wide receiver. He appears to be on track to grab 80+ passes for 1,100 yards and 6–8 touchdowns.

In all leagues, Jeudy is worth picking as early as Round 5 as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver. Jeudy was only able to play in 10 games in 2021, primarily because of an ankle ailment. In each of his previous two seasons, however, he averaged less than 10 PPR points per game. Poor quarterback play had a part in that, but Jeudy also has to perform at the level he did at Alabama, which led to his selection in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Recall that Jerry Jeudy caught 145 catches for 2,479 yards and 24 touchdowns in 28 games over his final two seasons at Alabama. In 2018 (68/1,315/14), the Tide deployed him as a big-play wide receiver. The next year, Jeudy operated more traditionally (77/1,163/10), relying on his route running to create gaps in coverage. He had less explosiveness after the catch since many of his catches were either in the flat or when returning to the quarterback. His acceleration and speed were on display, though, whenever he’d catch a ball on the run moving forward. When opponents catch Jeudy flat-footed with the ball and try to make defenders miss, however, he lacks the same explosiveness.

As for new QB Russell Wilson, he is on track to have a career season. Fans are depending on him to bring out the best in Jeudy. Tim Patrick’s ACL injury during training camp has also made a once-packed receiving corps in Denver a little less congested. Jeudy will still have to share some targets with some talented tight ends, running backs and even Courtland Sutton, but things should open up a bit. Of all of them, Jeudy perhaps has the most potential to break out in a big way. Fans can’t wait to see what Jeudy can do now that Wilson is on his side.

Last year, Jerry Jeudy did have a promising start in Week 1 before sustaining a high ankle sprain in the middle of the season. That quickly derailed his second pro campaign. He missed the following six games. However, he continued to show signs of the injury even after making a comeback in Week 8. In 2022, however, he should totally recover. Again, he will also receive a significant QB boost with Wilson under center.

At full health, Jeudy’s explosive quickness and accurate route-running abilities should complement Wilson’s aggressive passing approach. His role also results in advantageous matchups because, in 2021, he spent more than 75% of his snaps in the slot. Look for him to produce more as the primary slot receiver catching passes from Wilson as the Denver offense evolves.

Jeudy’s career has had a mixed start, but over the past few months, his environment has significantly improved. That should have a significant positive impact on his fantasy productivity. Given his role and the offensive setting in which he operates, Jeudy makes for an intriguing Flex option in fantasy football. Still, his lack of consistency might be a problem given the fierce target competition he will see each week.