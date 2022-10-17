Jerry Jones’ legal trouble not over as Jane Doe pushes for new trial in sexual assault case

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is being accused of allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in 2018 in front of players and other members of the organization. According to Amy Dash of League of Justice, the civil plaintiff is “gearing up for an upcoming appeal” against the Cowboys owner.

The woman alleging Jones sexually assaulted her is going by the pseudonym “Jane Doe” in order to minimize media scrutiny, according to the report.

“In the lawsuit, Jane Doe accused Jones of forcibly kissing her on the mouth without her consent on or about September 16, 2018, in the Tom Landry Room at AT&T Stadium. She also accused Jones of sticking his tongue in her mouth, and forcibly grabbing and groping her. In court papers, Doe says the room was full of witnesses when the alleged assault happened, and that she believes the people in the room allegedly included former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, running back Ezekiel Elliott, Tyrone Crawford, Tyron Smith, and other prominent Cowboys players,” Dash reported. “In an alleged list of ‘witnesses,’ Doe also named Cowboys’ defensive end Demarcus Lawrence, and Eugenia Jones, Jerry Jones’ wife.”

The person accusing Jones claims she is dealing with emotional distress, severe injuries, psychological pain and suffering and medical expenses.

The case was dismissed this past February after it was filed in September of 2020. Dash reported Jones’ attorneys won a motion to dismiss on special exceptions arguing that, “Doe’s failure to reveal her identity made it too difficult to defend the case.”

Dash’s report comes after Jerry Jones has made headlines after Washington Commanders owner Dan Synder had dug up “dirt” on the Cowboys owner.