Former UFC strawweight champion Jessica Andrade has filed a lawsuit against her ex-coach and manager, Gilliard Parana, alleging the embezzlement of a staggering $2 million from her career earnings.

Andrade, a veteran of the UFC since 2013, claims that Parana, who had been her coach and manager for over a decade, systematically siphoned off funds from her fight purses, sponsorship deals, and performance bonuses. The lawsuit, filed in a Brazilian court, details a pattern of financial misconduct that allegedly spans several years.

According to the legal documents, Andrade became suspicious when she noticed discrepancies in her financial statements. Despite her success in the octagon, including capturing the strawweight title in 2019, Andrade found herself struggling financially, a situation that didn’t align with her status as a top-tier UFC athlete.

The lawsuit outlines a complex scheme in which Parana allegedly:

– Misrepresented fight purses to Andrade, pocketing the difference

– Negotiated sponsorship deals without Andrade’s knowledge, keeping the proceeds

– Falsified expense reports for training camps and travel

– Used Andrade’s identity to secure loans and credit lines

Andrade’s legal team claims to have evidence of multiple bank transfers and suspicious transactions that support their allegations. They argue that Parana took advantage of Andrade’s trust and her focus on training and competition to carry out his alleged fraudulent activities.

Gilliard Parana has vehemently denied all allegations. In a statement released through his attorney, Parana expressed shock and disappointment at the accusations, describing them as “baseless and defamatory.” He maintains that all financial dealings were transparent and done with Andrade’s full knowledge and consent.

Parana’s legal team has announced their intention to counter-sue for defamation, arguing that the allegations have caused irreparable damage to Parana’s reputation in the MMA community.

This case has brought to light the often-murky world of fighter management in MMA. Many fighters, especially those from humble backgrounds or countries where MMA is still developing, rely heavily on their coaches and managers for financial guidance. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential pitfalls of such arrangements.

Several prominent figures in the MMA community have called for greater oversight and regulation of fighter-manager relationships. Some have suggested the implementation of financial literacy programs for fighters or the establishment of an independent body to oversee financial dealings in the sport.

As the case moves forward, both parties are preparing for what could be a lengthy and contentious legal battle. Andrade’s team has indicated that they are seeking full restitution of the allegedly embezzled funds, as well as additional damages for emotional distress and damage to her career.

The Brazilian court system, known for its complexity and often slow pace, may take considerable time to resolve this case. In the meantime, both Andrade and Parana face an uncertain future in the MMA world.

The Jessica Andrade embezzlement case serves as a cautionary tale for fighters and a wake-up call for the entire MMA industry. As the legal proceedings unfold, it will undoubtedly spark discussions about fighter pay, management practices, and financial transparency in the sport.

For Andrade, a fighter known for her resilience in the face of adversity, this may prove to be her toughest battle yet – one fought not in the octagon, but in the courtroom. As the MMA community watches closely, the outcome of this case could have far-reaching implications for how fighters, managers, and promotions conduct business in the future.