2 Jets first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season

The New York Jets already know there will be one big change in their starting lineup this season. But Mekhi Becton may not be the only current first-stringer who fails to start in Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens.

Becton has a good, if painful, excuse for abdicating his starting role. The massive right tackle sustained a likely season-ending knee injury in Monday’s practice at Jets training camp That necessitated the signing of veteran Duane Brown, who is expected to move into the starting five on the offensive line after agreeing to a two-year deal worth $22 million.

While most of the Jets’ starters seem set on both sides of the ball, there are still a few spots where first-stringers are in danger of losing their spots. Let’s take a look at two players who might lose their jobs for the 2022 NFL season.

Jets First-Stringers In Danger Of Losing Starting Jobs In 2022

Bryce Hall – CB

Bryce Hall started all 17 games last season and played well for the Jets, though he didn’t have a single interception. He started seven games, with uneven results, as a rookie the season before. The 24-year-old has had a strong training camp and seems to be trending upward.

However, he’s a sure bet to lose his starting cornerback spot. The Jets signed free agent D.J. Reed and selected Sauce Gardner with the No. 4 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to upgrade the position. Those two aren’t here to sit behind Hall, no matter how much he continues to improve.

For the time being, Hall has maintained his spot with the ones on defense and will start against the Philadelphia Eagles in the preseason opener Friday. That’s because Reed is sidelined with a hamstring injury. Plus, Jets coach Robert Saleh has said in minicamp and training camp that Gardner needs to earn a starting spot for his rookie campaign and that it won’t just be handed to him.

But should Reed and Gardner both be healthy, they’ll be the starters in Week 1. You can bank on it.

Hall has maintained an excellent attitude and will provide the Jets excellent depth at the position, even though he’s about to lose his grip on a starting role.

Eddy Pineiro – K

Eddy Pineiro is in a dogfight to retain his spot as the Jets’ kicker this season. He and veteran Greg Zuerlein are “neck and neck” in the competition, according to Saleh.

Saleh says the kicking competition between Greg Zuerlein & Eddy Pineiro is “neck-and-neck.” Jokingly asks the fans to not get mad when the #Jets don’t go for it on 4th down in preseason. They want to see what the kickers do. — Dennis Waszak Jr. (@DWAZ73) August 10, 2022

The 26-year-old is the incumbent, having kicked for the Jets the final five games last season. He impressed by making each of his eight field attempts, including a 51-yarder in Week 17 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was 9-for-10 in extra point attempts.

Pineiro’s only other NFL experience was in 2019 when he kicked in all 16 games for the Chicago Bears. He made 23 of 28 field goal attempts that season, including 2-for-2 from 50+ yards.

Leg strength, though, has never been Pineiro’s calling card and that gives an advantage to Zuerlein – AKA “Greg the Leg” or “Legatron.” In 10 NFL seasons, Zuerlein has made 82.2 percent of his field goal tries. His longest field goal is 61 yards, and he nailed a 56-yarder in a scrimmage last week.

This one is a dead heat and will be decided on performance in preseason games. But Pineiro’s starting role is clearly on shaky ground as he goes up against a proven veteran.