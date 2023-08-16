After what was an entertaining first episode of last week's HBO's Hard Knocks featuring the New York Jets and star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, we were once again treated to a closer look into the team's upcoming season in episode 2. It likewise prominently featured Rodgers, looking as gleeful as ever, along with others like defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and rookie edge rusher Will McDonald. The majority of this week's episode focused on the Jets' practices and their first preseason game against the Carolina Panthers, whom the Jets shut out 27-0. But there was more that you may have missed.

Jets' Super Bowl prediction

American mentalist Oz Pearlman started off this week's show, where he performed magic tricks for the players that involved everything from puzzles, cards, and even a goldfish. The most notable of these tricks, though, and one that will most certainly be looked back on as the Jets' season unfolds, is where Pearlman had Mecole Hardman “correctly” predict the score and opponent the Jets were going to face in this year's Super Bowl. Hardman predicted a Jets 31-21 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Just guessing, but I'm sure the Jets wouldn't have minded if this had been omitted, right? This will only add fuel to the fire if and when they either don't make the Super Bowl or miss the playoffs entirely. The Twitter roasts with memes and gifs will be unstoppable.

Aaron Rodgers uses grass?

To no one's surprise, Aaron Rodgers uses grass – that is, the grass on the playing field – to enhance his experience on the field. In what was thought to be another quirky Rodgers habit, the veteran quarterback finally gave his explanation for why he continually picks up pieces of grass. Rodgers revealed that this was a habit he picked up while in Green Bay, noting that it added extra dexterity, allowing him to grip the ball better. He also said it helped him determine the direction and speed of the wind when letting go of a few pieces of grass.

Quinnen Williams and Will McDonald

We got some detailed time this week with some of the star-studded defensive line for the Jets, with Quinnen Williams and Will McDonald. Through the Hard Knocks lens, we're catching just a glimpse of what this team is going to look like on the defensive line this season. Yet, through that lens, we're seeing some of the intricate and lovable personalities of each player.

We got to see Williams as a family man, but also as a lovable, charismatic, sack-boasting machine. He recorded 11 sacks during the practice against the Panthers, in case you were wondering.

In the preseason game, McDonald put his skills in the spotlight, doing everything from making sacks to executing a kip-up off the ground, à la WWE's Shawn Michaels, which head coach Robert Saleh was wowed by. The No. 15 overall pick in this year's draft is a freakish athlete who appears to be as unpredictable on the field as his style is off the field. Judging by his love of piercings, which he got in this week's episode at a local body piercing shop, who knows what will be greater: his sack count or his piercing count. Either way, McDonald is his own man.

Bryce Young is not a big guy

Yeah, it's not Jets-related, but Bryce Young was briefly shown in this week's episode. He first appeared standing next to Rodgers as the veteran was giving him advice, where his smaller stature was overly obvious. Rodgers is 6-foot-2 but was towering over the supposed 5-foot-10 Young. Young's smaller size was one of the biggest concerns about him heading into this year's draft, yet he was still drafted No. 1 overall by the Panthers. He has yet to even play in a regular season game, with only one preseason game under his belt. So, he'll more than likely put on some size and muscle in the coming years, but unless he experiences a late growth spurt in his mid-20s, he won't get any taller. The Panthers better hope they have an offensive line that can protect him if they want to keep him healthy. Although that didn't seem to be the case against the Jets and Quinnen Williams.

Jets' offensive line struggles continue

Speaking of offensive lines, that still appears to be an issue from last season for the Jets, where they had the third-worst pass block grade according to Pro Football Focus. Saleh noted after the practice against the Panthers in the episode that they could have a roster loaded with offensive skill position players and a veteran quarterback, but “none of it matters until the big boys up front change who the f— we are.” And he's right – unless this issue is resolved, the Jets can sign all the offensive talent they want, but if they can't protect the quarterback, what does it really matter?

This will most certainly be something to watch throughout the regular season and even the rest of the season of Hard Knocks. Rodgers is coming from the Packers, who had the third-best pass-blocking offensive line last year, according to Douglas Clawson at CBS Sports. Since 2014, the Packers have been, at worst, the seventh-best pass-blocking offensive line in the league. If we start to see the return of a frustrated Rodgers, the Jets' offensive line is bound to be the culprit for it this season.