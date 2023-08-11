The New York Jets are trying to make the turnaround from worst to first, and Aaron Rodgers is at the head of the effort to do so.

After being the laughing stock of the NFL for over a decade, a long-suffering fanbase finally has a tangible glimmer of hope as the 2023 season nears. They may not have made the playoffs since 2010, but NFL fans are finally taking notice to the upstart Jets.

With training camp and preseason in full swing, fans have unprecedented access into New York's preparation through the lens of HBO's “Hard Knocks,” giving them a newfound confidence after seeing the team operate behind the scenes.

Head coach Robert Saleh said the Jets have a target on their back this year and are not the same old Jets, delivering an impassioned speech that was caught on the first episode of the show. It went viral on social media, and likely played a role in triggering these additional Jets future wagers.

Rodgers and his new squad currently hold +1600 odds to win it all on DraftKings Sportsbook, good for seventh-best odds in the league. They received the most total bets and most dollars wagered over the last 24 hours to become Super Bowl LVIII Champions, according to sports betting reporter Ben Fawkes.

The Jets now have the second-most money wagered on the Super Bowl overall, behind only Joe Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals. Their win total sits at 9.5 on DK, and the new-look roster will have their work cut out for them in a stacked AFC East division. They have the second-best odds to win the division at +270, trailing only the Buffalo Bills at +120.