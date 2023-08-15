Aaron Rodgers might be all smiles and jokes at New York Jets training camp on Hard Knocks, but Tuesday was not a good day for the quarterback. After not playing in the Jets’ second preseason game — a 27-0 win over the Carolina Panthers — Rodgers had a tough day of practice and wasn’t happy with his offensive line or wide receivers.

The Jets will play their third of four preseason games on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Ahead of that matchup, though, it sounds like the offensive is having problems.

ESPN Jets insider Rich Cimini reported that Tuesday was a “Rough day for [Aaron] Rodgers (8-for-20, 1 INT) and first-team offense. Pass pro was spotty. A couple of drops. Rodgers misfired at times. Appeared frustrated. Had 7 straight incompletions at one point.”

There was a small silver lining, though, as Rodgers did connect with star wideout Garrett Wilson for a touchdown from inside the red zone.

The team may also be working to sure up the pass protection, as rookie center Joe Tippman is increasingly getting more time with the first-team offense as Jets training camp rolls on.

In other good news for the Jets offense, injured star running back Breece Hall has come off the PUP list and is doing individual workouts, while free agent RB addition Dalvin Cook should be in Jets training camp soon.

Anyone who watched the QB last year knows a frustrated Aaron Rodgers is not a good Aaron Rodgers. Still, while it seems like this may just be one bad day of practice, the Jets’ offensive struggles are worth keeping an eye on.