New York Jets wide receiver Mike Williams is planning to return to team drills in practice next week, as he continues to ramp up for the start of the season after being activated from the physically unable to perform list on Aug. 7, which was earlier than expected.

“I think next week I'm going to be doing some team (drills),” Mike Williams said, according to Dennis Waszak Jr. of The Associated Press. “Just getting in the rhythm of doing things with the team and lining up and going through some plays.”

Like with many other players on the Jets, health will be a key for Williams. If he can play the majority of the games and be a reliable second receiving option for Aaron Rodgers, that would be a positive for the Jets. Aaron Rodgers' health is key as well, and the same for players on the offensive line like Tyron Smith.

Overall in the Jets offense, Williams will likely be the third option. The obvious first option is wide receiver Garrett Wilson, who could have his best season as long as Rodgers stays on the field. Breece Hall is going to be heavily leaned on as well. Then it will likely be Williams as the third option that New York leans on.

Mike Williams' opportunity with the Jets

It was rough timing for Williams when he tore his ACL with the Los Angeles Chargers last season. The Chargers moved on, which led to him signing with the Jets this offseason, a team that has Super Bowl aspirations. Williams is 29 years old this season, so he is excited to join a team that has a chance to win.

“I'm always excited,” Williams said, via Waszak. “This is what we do. I mean, we play football. So whenever you get an opportunity to go out there, you're itching for it. So I'm excited for the opportunity to get in, get some reps with the QBs and see how far this thing goes.”

Williams said he can be “another playmaker” for the Jets' offense, and described how he will try to contribute to the unit in a variety of ways.

“I feel like I can make plays, whether it's down the field, between the hashes, outside the numbers — it don't matter,” Williams said, via Waszak. “Just make plays. Be a physical guy in the running game. Just add another element to the offense, another threat.”