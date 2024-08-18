On Saturday, the New York Jets improved to 2-0 in the NFL preseason, for whatever that's worth, with a 15-12 road win over the Carolina Panthers in a game that quarterback Aaron Rodgers took in from the sidelines. Rodgers has yet to appear in the preseason coming off of his Achilles injury suffered in the first game last year, and many Jets fans are anxious to get a glimpse of their starting quarterback before he's thrown into the fire week one of the regular season.

The Jets will have one more opportunity to make that a reality if they are so inclined, and that will be next Saturday evening vs the New York Giants in the final game of preseason action. After the game Saturday, head coach Robert Saleh was asked if we could expect to see Rodgers out on the Metlife Stadium turf that evening, but Saleh reportedly wouldn't give an answer, per Rich Cimini of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

Saleh did, however, break down his decision not to even play backup Tyrod Taylor on Saturday vs the Panthers, citing a desire to see more of backups Adrian Martinez and Andrew Peasley.

If last year was any indication, it's certainly a good idea for the Jets to compile as much tape as possible on what they have on their quarterback depth chart before the season begins.

In 2023, Saleh and his staff were forced to rotate through a Motley crew of quarterbacks in the wake of Rodgers' injury just a few snaps into the campaign, and the result was a lost season despite some solid play from the defense and a breakout campaign from wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

In any case, if Rodgers doesn't play next week, his first taste of action will be on September 9 vs the San Francisco 49ers on the road.