The New York Jets have brought a former Pro Bowl performer home. Aaron Glenn is leaving his post with the Detroit Lions to take over the head coaching job for the Jets.

Glenn represented the Jets as a 1997 and 1998 Pro Bowl selection. He emerged as a red-hot commodity during the NFL head coach hiring cycle thanks to his work with the Lions. Detroit established one of the league's stingiest defenses under Glenn's coaching. The defensive coordinator now joins offensive coordinator Ben Johnson as new NFL head coaches. Glenn already said “this place is special for me” after he accepted the Jets HC spot.

But now that Glenn is on board, it's time to think about who should rise to the top of his free agent list. This particular player is perfect for the future Glenn-led Jets defense — since he's a free agent who thrived under him. Here's the one player the Jets must sign in free agency now that Glenn is setting up his head coaching office.

Carlton Davis is perfect for Aaron Glenn-led Jets team

The Lions have their top cornerback Carlton Davis entering free agency. He's perfect for the taking if you're Glenn and the Jets' front office.

Davis established himself as the top cornerback for a stacked Lions secondary. Davis broke up 11 passes thrown in his direction under Glenn — the CB's best output since 2022 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 28-year-old defender delivered a career-high two fumble recoveries as well under the now former Lions DC. Davis picked off two passes from his side of the field.

Davis thrived in Glenn's coverages too. He allowed a completion percentage of only 55.3% and surrendered just two touchdown passes.

Glenn needs a veteran who knows his scheme, plus thrived under him. Davis rises as that veteran possibility. But there's another reason why Davis looks perfect in the green and white.

Carlton Davis can form monstrous tandem on Jets

Just imagine Davis with established Jets star CB Sauce Gardner. Even offenses don't want to think about the two stud CBs together.

Gardner is the two-time Pro Bowl defender Glenn gets to now coach up. The All-Pro thrived under Robert Saleh despite the head coach getting fired. Gardner's play helped get the Jets to rank fourth against the pass and allow the second-fewest touchdown passes.

However, it doesn't hurt to add an extra valuable layer to solidify the secondary. That's where Davis comes into play. He'd add more than an experienced CB from Glenn's Lions secondary. Davis brings Super Bowl winning experience in tow — having won Super Bowl LV with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Gardner still needs extra CB help. D.J. Reed made it vocally clear that he's looking forward to free agency. Reed bequeaths an opening in the CB room off those words. Davis adds more height (6-foot-1) opposite of Gardner. This even solidifies a position group that already deals with Josh Allen and Tua Tagovailoa twice a year.

Yes, Glenn faces multiple offense questions. Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams have their Jets futures pending. Even lead running back Breece Hall faces his own future contract questions after signing his rookie deal back in 2022.

But Glenn looks bound to install his immediate blueprint on defense, since he's a defensive guy. He's going to need someone who knows his incoming system anyway. Davis is perfect to show the Jets defenders how Glenn's scheme works.