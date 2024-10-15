The New York Jets made a shocking trade for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams on Tuesday morning, one that reunited quarterback Aaron Rodgers with his former Green Bay Packers teammate. The move signaled that the Jets are now officially in panic mode after Monday evening’s home loss to the divisional rival Buffalo Bills, one that dropped the team’s record to 2-4 on the young season.

The game on Monday night was essentially sealed for the Bills when Rodgers threw a late game interception while trying to hit wide receiver Mike Williams down the field. While the ball appeared to be significantly underthrown, Rodgers chose to blame Williams for running the wrong route during his postgame press conference, and now, the quarterback is doubling down on those comments during a recent appearance on ESPN’s The Pat McAfee Show.

First, Rodgers took responsibility for his own role in the interception.

“I think if you watch my press conferences I started with myself when I make mistakes,” said Rodgers. “I’ve got to play better, I can’t make that throw, I can’t make that decision. That’s the standard for everybody. There were a lot of mistakes throughout the night, but if you’re looking at just that play, that’s what the question was, what happened on that play.”

However, he then went on to outline specifically what he believes Williams did wrong.

“That was 2 verticals to the right side and Mike needed to get to the red line which would’ve been a big gain,” said Rodgers. “So I wasn’t calling Mike out for anything other than his responsibility and the details for that play. I have a lot of love and respect for Mike, he’s done some nice things for us but on that play, he wasn’t in the right spot.”

Can the Jets save their season?

Rodgers may not be targeting Mike Williams as much now that his former Packers teammate Davante Adams is in the fray after weeks of rumors that the two would reunite on the Jets.

Adams provides Rodgers with one of the NFL’s premier weapons at that position, although it should be noted that Rodgers hasn’t looked anything like the former MVP version of himself that played with Adams in Green Bay.

In any case, New York is next slated to take the field on Sunday evening on the road vs the Pittsburgh Steelers. That game is slated to kick off at 8:20 PM ET.