Keeping consistent with what the last few years have been like, there has been no shortage of drama surrounding New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers this year. Did I say this year? Oh, I'm sorry. I meant this week. Consider that the week started with a report from The Athletic's Dianna Russini that Rodgers and the Jets were headed toward an inevitable break-up at the end of this season.

On Wednesday, Rodgers noted that he doesn't know what his NFL future holds, saying bluntly about the 2025 season, “I don't even know if I wanna play yet.” Earlier in the week, NFL insider Ian Rapoport noted that Rodgers has been resisting having scans to not reveal the severity of his injuries because he doesn't want to be benched or forced out of games, which has been rumored over the past few weeks as the Jets have crumbled and Rodgers has been both injured and largely unimpressive.

Now the 40-year-old veteran quarterback, who had been on the Jets injury report each week since Week 4 with some combination of ankle, knee, and hamstring injuries, has been removed from it completely, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. The Jets prepare to host the Seattle Seahawks this Sunday afternoon after enjoying a much-needed bye week in Week 12. One week off was all Rodgers needed to fully recuperate. There's no word on whether ayahuasca was involved or not.

No matter what anyone in the New York Jets organization says, there's no way to paint Rodgers' tenure as anything other than a total failure, and while Aaron Rodgers can continue to search for and find scapegoats — like Robert Saleh, Mike Williams, the media — it's becoming clearer and clearer that the four-time MVP is no longer the player he used to be, but he's causing even more headaches than he did when he was at the peak of his powers.