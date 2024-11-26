Things don’t look fun for the New York Jets. Jeff Ulbrich disputed rumors about Aaron Rodgers while the organization turned to old faces to help solve GM and coaching issues. Now there’s talk the Jets and Rodgers could part ways this season, according to Dianna Russini.

Speaking on Scoop City, Russini said the Jets must make a decision.

“Do you roll out Aaron, knowing this probably isn’t going to be great?” Russini said. “He probably doesn’t want to keep getting beat up. You have that. Do you place him on IR? Do you just cut him overall? There are some people around the league who believe just cut him. Just move on.

“Aaron Rodgers is all banged up he’s dealing with all sorts of injuries. So this organization is going to have to make a decision. Does he just continue out the year the way it is?”

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers facing inglorious end to career?

Rodgers hasn’t been able to prove he could overcome the Achilles injury. He hasn’t passed for 300 yards in a game and has been held below 200 four times — including the last two in a row.

“He’s been battling a lot all season,” Russini said. “People in the building have been telling me that for a while. He’s been banged up.

But how would the perception of Rodgers be if he goes on IR? What does that look like in the Jets’ locker room? How would the rest of the NFL view it? Chase Daniel asked another question about it.

“Doesn’t that seem to you that that’s quitting on your team,” Daniel said. “Like this didn’t go good enough for us. I’m just going to go on IR. Like that seems like the biggest cop out.”

Russini said the Jets quit on Rodgers, but Daniel disputed it.

“The Jets gave him everything,” Daniel said. “They wanted to bench him. That doesn’t mean they quit on him.”

“If the New York Jets were going to bench him after that Denver Broncos game, that to me is the definition of quitting on your future Hall Of Fame Quarterback,” Russini retorted.

Is this the end for Rodgers? He is in the 20th season of his NFL career. He holds four MVP trophies and one Super Bowl title. But sometimes when a player stays around too long, people remember the end more than the beginning or middle. Guys like Willie Mays and Hank Aaron come to mind. This isn’t like Tom Brady where the numbers stayed pristine. Rodgers has been below average this year for a mediocre team. It’s not a great way to finish a career.

Rodgers is under contract with the Jets until 2026. He would become a free agent that year, but at 43 years old.

If the Jets cut Rodgers, would a playoff team snatch him up as insurance? That would create an interesting dynamic across the league.