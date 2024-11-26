New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers addressed his future in the NFL during a candid discussion on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. The 40-year-old veteran, who will soon turn 41, acknowledged the proximity to the end of his career and outlined several factors that will influence his decision to continue playing.

“I feel like I've been kind of year to year,” Rodgers stated. “Obviously last year getting hurt my whole focus was trying to get back in the season. Again, when you're 40 going on 41 years old you're obviously close to the end of your career.”

Rodgers emphasized that his return to the Jets would depend on mutual interest from the organization, including the new general manager and coaching staff, as well as his own physical condition. “If it's New York they have to want me to be here then the new GM, new staff all have to want me to be with the Jets and then body wise I gotta see how I’m feeling and sign up to go back to the grind,” he explained.

Aaron Rodgers denies Jets' exit rumors while emphasizing health as key factor

Reflecting on his health, Rodgers noted, “It feels good, I’m healthy – now it's not as much fun when you’re dealing with the kind of rehab time all the time. So, if I can stay healthy the rest of the year and play the way I want to play and everyone feels good about bringing me back then there’s a decision there… If not, then there’s all the other options.”

Addressing recent rumors suggesting he might want to leave the Jets, Rodgers firmly denied such claims. “I haven't told anybody in my life that I want to play in 2025 and not on the Jets,” he clarified. “That's 100% false. Any speculation like that is just noise.”

The Jets are currently enduring a challenging season, holding a 3-8 record in the AFC East following a narrow 28-27 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11. The organization has undergone significant changes, including the dismissal of general manager Joe Douglas and the earlier firing of head coach Robert Saleh.

Looking ahead, the Jets are set to face the Seattle Seahawks (6-5) in their Week 13 matchup. As the season progresses, Rodgers remains open to various possibilities regarding his career, stating, “I think at this point I’m open to everything and attached to nothing, so it’s a good place to be.”

Rodgers' future with the Jets will likely hinge on the team's direction under new leadership and his ability to maintain his health and performance on the field.