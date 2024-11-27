The New York Jets have decided against benching quarterback Aaron Rodgers or shifting focus toward tanking the remainder of the season, according to a report from ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler. The decision follows a meeting held by the team after returning from their bye week, with the organization reportedly aiming to finish the season on a “positive note.”

“I didn’t sense that these guys want to do anything other than go out and play well,” a team source told ESPN. “Net positive.”

This direction solidifies Rodgers' role as the starter moving forward, despite ongoing speculation about his future with the franchise. Fowler reported that interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich confirmed Rodgers would start in their Week 13 game against the Seattle Seahawks (6-5), with no plans to shut him down for the season.

Reports have also surfaced that team owner Woody Johnson floated the idea of benching Rodgers to team officials. However, sources indicate that the coaching staff has consistently supported keeping Rodgers under center, showing no signs of wavering from their belief in his leadership.

Jets stick with Aaron Rodgers for Week 13 matchup vs. Seahawks

The Jets’ decision comes during a season marred by significant challenges. With a 3-8 record in the AFC East, the team has already dismissed former head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas. Despite these setbacks, the organization has resisted the idea of tanking for a higher draft position, instead focusing on salvaging what remains of the year.

In a bid to spark momentum, the Jets acquired Rodgers’ former Green Bay Packers teammate, wide receiver Davante Adams, earlier this season. However, the high-profile move has yet to translate into wins, with the team continuing to struggle on both sides of the ball.

The Jets are set to face the Seahawks in their Week 13 matchup, a game that offers an opportunity to regain some footing and evaluate the team’s outlook under Ulbrich’s interim leadership.

For Rodgers, who has been vocal about his commitment to the Jets amid uncertainty, the remainder of the season could serve as a proving ground for the veteran quarterback and the team as they look to stabilize after a tumultuous year.

The Jets’ decision to prioritize competing rather than pivoting to a rebuild reflects their intent to establish a foundation for future success while navigating a challenging present.