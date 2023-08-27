Aaron Rodgers appeared emotional Saturday when discussing Mekhi Becton earning a starting role with the New York Jets. He delivered a heartwarming take on the oft-maligned lineman being named New York’s starting right tackle.

“I just told him I love him,” Rodgers said after the Jets defeated the New York Giants 32-24 in their preseason finale. “I mean, he’s come a long way. I’m really proud of him. As much as anybody on the team. The way that Mekhi has grown this month has been really spectacular.”

#Jets Aaron Rodgers with a really touching and amazing quote on his new starting right tackle, Mekhi Becton, via @MikeGarafolo Mekhi Becton has come a long way, from overcoming tough injuries, to his weight loss, to the social media criticism. He very much deserves to have this… pic.twitter.com/5hBbzhl0x3 — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) August 27, 2023

Becton played one game the past two seasons because of knee injuries and weight issues. The massive (6-foot-8, 365 pounds) lineman faced much criticism for his inability to stay healthy and keep his weight down.

Mekhi Becton is healthy, thriving with Jets

The 2020 first-round pick showed up to camp in the best shape of his career and has regained confidence in his knee. Brought along slowly by the Jets, Becton excelled with the backups at left tackle before switching to the right side and playing with the first team this past week.

Big game for Mekhi Becton as he looks to grab the starting right tackle spot #Jets pic.twitter.com/f9dIeHzFpw — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) August 19, 2023

Becton, who allowed three QB pressures on 41 pass plays in the preseason, was named the starting right tackle by coach Robert Saleh after the Giants game.

“It is amazing to see, when you empower people, when you encourage people, when you wrap your arms around people, you see the personality come out, you see the confidence start to grow,” Rodgers explained. “And I think that’s what we’ve tried to do with Mekhi — make him feel that he’s a part of this and make him feel important. And he’s returned that love and trust and support with a lot of really good play.”

This clip from Aaron Rodgers on Mekhi Becton … #Jets pic.twitter.com/KbeFehaH4B — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) August 27, 2023

Rodgers added that with Becton in place and left tackle Duane Brown activated off the PUP list following offseason shoulder surgery, the Jets' offense is “ready” for a Week 1 showdown at home against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 11.

Becton spoke about his relationship with Rodgers earlier this week. The 24-year-old said the two bonded over lunch together and that “it’s dope having someone like that on your side.”