Aaron Rodgers threw a touchdown in his New York Jets debut, helping them to a 32-24 victory in the preseason finale against the New York Giants on Saturday.

Among the good things that happened for the Jets, who finished the preseason 2-2, is that Rodgers and all the starters finished the night healthy.

“I didn’t get hurt. … It was a good night.” pic.twitter.com/or9p2R6ZDs — Ralph Vacchiano (@RalphVacchiano) August 27, 2023

Rodgers said postgame that he believes the Jets “are ready” for the season opener on September 11 against the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football.

With that said, let’s take a look at the Jets stock up and stock down options following their win over the Giants.

Jets stock up

Aaron Rodgers, QB

The future Hall of Famer made his Jets debut after sitting out the first three preseason games. It didn’t take him long to make a positive impression.

Aaron Rodgers hits Garrett Wilson for his first touchdown in a Jets uniform 🔥pic.twitter.com/yb59cRJRTf — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 26, 2023

Rodgers was 5-of-8 for 47 yards, often making things look easy with quick, accurate decisions. His night ended with a perfect 14-yard touchdown strike to Garrett Wilson.

Garrett Wilson, WR

Garrett Wilson was targeted four times by Rodgers on nine drop-backs. He caught three passes, including a first down and a touchdown, and drew a pass interference call on the other target.

The 2022 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year appears to have excellent chemistry with Rodgers already. And Wilson is in line for a massive season.

First-team defense

Against Tyrod Taylor and the Giants backups, the Jets' first-team defense was dominant for two series before calling it a night. The top unit held the Giants to minus-1 yard in total offense on seven plays.

Taylor was sacked once and flushed out of the pocket repeatedly by a rabid Jets front four. Sauce Gardner added a good-looking pass break-up on a deep ball. And Solomon Thomas burst through the line to drop a Giants running back for a four-yard loss.

Jermaine Johnson, DE

Jermaine Johnson continued his great play this summer and again was a standout for the first-team defense. He had one sack and two solo tackles in seven plays. His bull rush also led to a holding call against the Giants on the first play from scrimmage.

Jermaine Johnson showing everyone that he is H1M this season 😤😤😤#Jets | #TakeFlight

pic.twitter.com/lJovwnfsuA — Harrison Glaser (@NYJetsTFMedia) August 26, 2023

Brandin Echols, CB

Echols had a 67-yard pick-six late in the first quarter. The 25-year-old read the play perfectly, made a diving interception on Tommy Devito’s pass and then got up to race down the right sideline untouched for a touchdown.

Suspended for Week 1 because he violated the League’s personal conduct policy, Echols is New York’s top backup corner behind starters Gardner, D.J. Reed and Michael Carter II.

Xavier Gipson, WR/KR

The undrafted rookie made some plays Saturday and may have earned a spot on the 53-man roster. He had a 20-yard punt return in the first quarter and led the Jets with seven receptions for 79 yards.

On three separate plays in the second half, Gipson made a catch then eluded defenders to impressively gain first-down yardage.

Veteran Alex Erickson, battling Gipson for a roster spot, caught five passes and had two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

Jets stock down

Michael Carter, RB

With neither Breece Hall nor Dalvin Cook dressed, Carter started and played the first four series, including two with the first-team offense. His first carry went for five yards. But he lost four yards on his next three carries.

Carter didn’t have much space to make plays. But he didn’t make people miss either. He could be in serious competition with Zonovan “Bam” Knight (21 yards on six carries) for a roster spot.

Second-team offense

In five series, Zach Wilson led the second-team offense to one scoring drive, a Greg Zuerlein field goal in the third quarter. Wilson was “awesome,” coach Robert Saleh said postgame, but the group failed to establish the run and couldn’t make plays downfield for Wilson in the passing game.

Wilson got the unit going in the third quarter and finished 11-of-18 for 107 yards. He connected on several quick short passes and threw a perfect long ball to Mecole Hardman, but the receiver dropped the pass when he crashed to the turf.