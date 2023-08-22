Aaron Rodgers and Mekhi Becton may look like an odd couple, but the New York Jets teammates are becoming fast friends at training camp.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback and massive offensive tackle bonded over lunch this week and have expressed mutual admiration for each other this summer. This is despite a big age difference — Rodgers is 39, Becton 24 — and major gap in their NFL success. Rodgers is one of the greatest to ever play his position. Becton is a former first round pick who has not come close to meeting high expectations and has played one game the past two seasons due to knee issues.

But if the Jets reach the playoffs and make a Super Bowl run this season, each will need to play a big role in the team’s success.

“I like Mekhi a lot,” Rodgers said Tuesday. “He’s a big teddy bear on the inside and a fierce competitor on the field.”

Becton admitted it’s “surreal” having Rodgers with the Jets and that he’s been “star struck the whole time.”

“It’s dope having someone like that on your side,” Becton added.

The two have not had much opportunity to be on the field together during camp. But that’s changing this week.

Becton moved up to the first-team offense, which, of course, has Rodgers as its leader. The Jets have been cautious with Becton after he missed the entire 2022 season following knee surgery.

Aaron Rodgers will see his first preseason action Saturday when the Jets play the New York Giants. Mekhi Becton will start at right tackle.

“The job’s not finished yet,” said Becton, alluding to his desire to be a Week 1 starter against the Buffalo Bills. “It’s cool and all, but I still want to keep building.”

For his part, Rodgers has made sure to be welcoming and inclusive with Becton, even though the former Green Bay Packers QB is the newcomer.

“Whether by his own doing or just the way things fell, he might not have felt (a part of the team),” Rodgers explained. “When you’re on injured reserve … it’s a tough place to be. You feel isolated from the team … So, I think it’s been a conscious effort by all of us to make him feel he’s a part of this thing.”

And Rodgers knows a healthy and hungry Becton can give the Jets a big lift in 2023.

“He’s so talented. He’s humongous. He’s athletic for a man who’s 6-foot-8, 350 (pounds),” Rodgers said. “So, I’m excited about seeing him out there.”

Rodgers will see be seeing Becton often at lunch, too.

“It’ll be a recurring thing,” Becton said with a smile.