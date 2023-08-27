Mekhi Becton received some big news after the New York Jets won their preseason finale 32-24 against the New York Giants on Saturday.

Coach Robert Saleh said Becton will be New York’s starting right tackle.

“As of now, he’s our starter,” Saleh said.

Robert Saleh said that Mekhi Becton is the #Jets starting right tackle moving forward. There you have it pic.twitter.com/bKxjHtdzKI — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) August 27, 2023

So, Mekhi Becton is in line to start Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills. That will be Becton’s first start — and first game — in two years. The massive lineman started Week 1 of the 2021 season against the Carolina Panthers but left the game with a knee injury. He did not play again that season and missed all of 2022 following knee surgery.

The Jets brought Becton along slowly during training camp. He played most of camp with the backups but excelled in preseason games against the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Becton was elevated to the first-team offense this week, started against the Giants and again played well in three series before calling it a night.

New York should be set on the line in front of Aaron Rodgers now. Duane Brown was activated off the PUP list following offseason shoulder surgery and will be the starting left tackle. Laken Tomlinson and Alijah Vera-Tucker will play guard. Connor McGovern is the center. And now Becton has been anointed the starting right tackle.

Brown clearly will endorse that decision. Earlier in the week, the veteran said Becton “has all the tools to be one of the best the game has ever seen.”

Rodgers also showered praise on the 2020 first-round pick, who’s been much maligned over the first three seasons of his NFL career.