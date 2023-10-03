Could Aaron Rodgers actually return to the field for the New York Jets before the season is over? The veteran quarterback remains insistent that he can achieve the impossible. In his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Rodgers said he's “well ahead of the normal protocols.”

“There's nothing normal about how I'm attacking this rehab,” Rodgers said. “The common practice is about six weeks in a boot, and I was in a shoe in 13 days.” That is pretty incredible for an Achilles tear, especially considering Rodgers is nearly 40 years old. Many were surprised to see him walking on the Jets' sideline with little assistance from his crutches Sunday night.

“I have some things working against me,” Rodgers said. “I'm 39 years old, I'm the oldest player in the league. A lot of people have a really hard time coming back from this. However, I haven't really paid any attention to any that stuff. I just kind of have been making my own protocols and my own timetables.”

Aaron Rodgers said he's also dealing with a deltoid issue, which is another ankle ligament. He likely injured it at the same time as the Achilles, but he isn't letting that slow him down. Rodgers had an innovative surgery technique performed which theoretically allows him to start moving on a much quicker timetable. His next goal is walking without crutches.

The regular season ends on Jan. 7, and Rodgers suffered the Achilles tear on Sept. 11. A four-month turnaround from a full Achilles tear is unprecedented.

“This is just my mindset,” Rodgers said. “I believe in your mental status and the power of will. I believe in making room for the miraculous to happen.”