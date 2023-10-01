Aaron Rodgers will not be in uniform for the New York Jets in Sunday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs — or any time soon — but he is in MetLife Stadium to support his teammates in their Sunday night game against the defending Super Bowl champions.

In addition to being able to support beleaguered quarterback Zach Wilson, perhaps he can combat the celebrity power that the Chiefs will bring if pop singer Taylor Swift is in the house. Swift was at Arrowhead Stadium last week when the Chiefs defeated the Chicago Bears, and cameras focused on her frequently, particularly when her “friend” Travis Kelce scored a touchdown. There are reports that she will also attend the Sunday night game.

Actually, Rodgers has a chance to impact the Jets execution by advising Wilson and other key members of the offense on positioning and potential weak spots that he sees in the Chiefs' defense.

The Jets acquired Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers in the offseason in an effort to upgrade the quarterback position. The Jets have struggled at that spot for years and the belief was that Rodgers could help make the Jets a legitimate playoff contender.

That plan disappeared 4 plays into the season opener when Rodgers suffered an Achilles tear, sidelining him for the rest of the regular season.

Wilson was able to help the Jets gain a victory in their season opener against the Bills, but the New York offense has struggled badly in the next 2 games.

If Aaron Rodgers can help Wilson remain calm in critical situation and produce a number of big plays, it could help the Jets compete with Kansas City.