The New York Jets may have just saved their season after defeating the Houston Texans in Week 9, climbing to a 3-6 record in the AFC East behind the (6-2) Buffalo Bills. Moreover, the Jets overcame massive blunders to win, like rookie Malachi Corley dropping the ball at the goal line before completing a touchdown and going scoreless for the first half that prompted fans to chant for owner Woody Johnson to sell the team. In the end, quarterback Aaron Rodgers playing like the Aaron Rodgers of old helped push the Jets break a five-game skid with an achievement no one in the NFL has done before.

“Aaron Rodgers of the Jets is the only NFL QB in the last 30 years to have his team get shut out in the first half but then throw a TD pass on every one of his team's drives in the second half (excluding end-of-game drives kneeling to run out the clock),” according to OPTAStats on X, formerly Twitter.”

Week 9: Jets def. Texans

One of Rodgers' touchdown passes resulted in Garrett Wilson's miraculous one-handed catch that finally gave the Jets the lead in the third quarter, 14-10.

Likewise, the Jets overcame Davante Adams' concussion scare as he also caught another touchdown pass from Rodgers, shortly after returning to the field, to put the Texans away for good in Week 9 with three minutes left in the fourth quarter.

“Night and day,” Adams said about Rodgers' thrilling second-half performance, via Zach Braziller for the New York Post. The Jets quarterback only threw 7-14 for 32 yards in the first half.

“I think that was everybody. We all kind of had our hiccups early. [No.] 12… 8… flipped it around,” the Jets' latest trade acquisition added. “He flipped it around and we were able to finally figure it out.”

Rogers ultimately finished 22-32, throwing for 211 yards and three touchdowns.

Moreover, he commented about finally breaking out of his slump, during which he threw six interceptions compared to seven touchdown passes.

“I played about as bad as I could in the first half, and I knew it had to get better from there,” he said.

Season on the brink

With the season on the line, especially after firing Robert Saleh and trading for Davante Adams, Rodgers knew it was time for him to step up if they want to turn the ship around.

“It was kind of season on the line there in the second half,” he continued. “Obviously, we wouldn't have been mathematically eliminated. But, mentally, to go 2-7 would've been real tough. Hopefully, this gives us the confidence that we can beat anybody, because we feel we can…. I was close to perfection as I needed to be, but that's the standard I need to play at.”

Who knew, that despite all the roster and staff shakeups, the Jets only needed Aaron Rodgers to play like the quarterback the Jets wanted him to be for them to win?