The New York Jets are in must-win mode following their 2-6 start to the season, but defeating the Houston Texans might require a full compliment of pass-catchers. Wide receiver Davante Adams was evaluated for a concussion in the locker room during the team's Thursday Night Football clash against the Houston Texans but surprisingly returned to the field, per the New York Post's Brian Costello.

Adams hit his head and neck hard on the turf after being tackled on a pivotal 17-yard reception near the end of the third quarter. The fourth-and-1 play ultimately resulted in a spectacular one-handed Garrett Wilson touchdown catch, but there was initial concern that it came at a great cost.

Adams cleared concussion protocol and trotted out of the locker room in the fourth quarter, ready to help the Jets put the Texans away. And he did just that, scoring on a beautiful 37-yard touchdown reception with just under three minutes left in the game.