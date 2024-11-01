Garrett Wilson managed to pull a rabbit out of his hat for the New York Jets, and at a crucial juncture of the game, no less. Down 10-7 to the Houston Texans with 12:54 remaining in the fourth, Aaron Rodgers and the Jets needed to convert badly on a 3rd & 19. Rodgers then threw a prayer towards the end zone, and Wilson, like a benevolent deity, answered the call with an incredible one-hand touchdown catch that required him to toe the line.

At first, Wilson's catch was not ruled to be a legal one, but upon further review, the officials saw that he was able to plant his foot on the end zone before going out of bounds — giving the Jets a 14-10 lead in the fourth.

The NFL world loses its mind over Garrett Wilson's insane catch for the Jets

With the Jets struggling, they needed a moment of magic as they stared at the legitimate possibility of falling down to 2-7 on the year. And Garrett Wilson, who has always shown the talent to be one of the best wide receivers in the entire NFL, did just that, evoking memories of how Odell Beckham Jr. used to razzle and dazzle back in his heyday.

“IM STILL IN SHOCK! What a TD catch by Garrett Wilson with it being a one hander and looking a lot like OBJ’s one handed TD moment 10 years ago for the Giants! This kid is legit!” X user @FrankAHornig wrote.

“Nah dawg that Garrett Wilson is the greatest catch in Jets history. I've never seen some s**t like that,” @JetfanChris24 added.

“that Garrett Wilson catch was one of the most unbelievable things I've seen,” @gabe_roof furthered.

Just to show how athletic Wilson has to be to pull off that epic catch, he had to channel his inner Jumpman with the way he went full stretch.

Thankfully, the Jets did win the game over the Texans, 21-14, so this epic catch from Wilson did not end up being for naught.