The devastating torn Achilles injury of Aaron Rodgers continues to be the talk of the football world. The New York Jets, after all the hype and anticipation of finally being able to have a genuinely solid quarterback, are back to dealing with great uncertainty under center. Making Rodgers' injury even more heartbreaking is the story told by New York wide receiver Garrett Wilson about what the future Hall of Fame quarterback told him during halftime of Monday's game against the Buffalo Bills.

“At halftime I just went in to check on him in the training room and just made sure I gave him a hug, told him I love him and it really hurt my heart. He told me just, ‘Sorry kid,'” Wilson shared during an appearance on 98.7FM ESPN New York. “‘Sorry kid' and that he loved me back and that was it. Just truly heartbroken for real. We love Aaron … and he brings a certain energy with him … and we were trying to imitate it and win for him.”

ICYMI on @BartAndHahn:@GarrettWilson_V discusses how he’s feeling after last night and his interaction with Aaron Rodgers in the locker room at halftime. “It really hurt my heart. He told me ‘sorry kid’”. pic.twitter.com/dK0r24S7Ax — 98.7FM ESPN New York (@ESPNNY98_7FM) September 12, 2023

The Jets and their fans entered the 2023 NFL season salivating over the prospect of seeing Aaron Rodgers work on the field with the talented Garrett Wilson. But that combo is no longer possible this season with Rodgers done for the rest of the campaign.

However, Wilson still flashed his incredible potential when he pulled off what could be the best catch of the year when he reeled one in for a touchdown against the Bills off of a pass from Zach Wilson, who now takes over as the team's lead quarterback.