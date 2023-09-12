When all hope is lost after Aaron Rodgers' injury in Monday Night Football, Garrett Wilson gave New York Jets fans a reason to believe again.

With the Jets trailing the Buffalo Bills' 13-6 with five minutes remaining on the clock in the fourth quarter, New York needed to score to keep their comeback hopes alive. And score they did, thanks in large part to an insane catch by Wilson that was nothing short of miraculous.

From the 9-yard line, Zach Wilson found Wilson on the left side of the end zone and threw to him. When it looked like the 23-year-old wideout lost the ball against the Bills' defense, he salvaged it after maintaining his composure and eyes on the ball.

WHAT A TOUCHDOWN CATCH BY GARRETT WILSON 😱 The Jets have tied the game in the 4th quarter 👀pic.twitter.com/fUYAun5S2v — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 12, 2023

Here's a closer look at the ridiculously great touchdown catch:

Of course all of New York was hyped up by that catch, with fans quickly taking it to social media to express their disbelief. The Jets needed someone to step up after Aaron Rodgers' exit, and Garrett Wilson certainly delivered.

Many were also quick to declare the reception as the catch of the year, and who can blame them? If will be difficult for anyone to top that. Here are some of the reactions to Wilson's epic catch:

Zach Wilson with Garrett Wilson after the TD catch pic.twitter.com/3WJjFeuQJ2 — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) September 12, 2023

Me to Garrett Wilson pic.twitter.com/LPIOLUhi2x — The Jet Press (@TheJetPress) September 12, 2023

Garrett Wilson’s ball skills are absurd. pic.twitter.com/wxnQ8WeJeH — Eleven Warriors (@11W) September 12, 2023

Garrett Wilson — catch of the year? pic.twitter.com/2Ij7E3tgaz — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 12, 2023

Garrett Wilson deserves all the praise he's getting. His catch not only tied the game but also gave New York some much-needed momentum to make it a fight.

Hopefully, Wilson will be able to replicate his success and continue to be a threat for the Jets. The team could really use that.