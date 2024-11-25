The New York Jets invested substantial resources and energy into restoring the glory days, but in a twist of irony, they are sinking further into irrelevance. So, it is only natural that the organization calls upon someone who contributed to the last successful run of Gang Green football.

“Jets are retaining The 33rd Team to support them on their upcoming general manager and head coaching searches,” ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday morning. “Former Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum and Vikings general manager Rick Spielman will lead the project for the NFL Technology and Media company. The 33rd Team will provide its data analysis and experience to assist the Jets in their search for new leadership.”

Tannenbaum, who currently serves as an analyst for ESPN, worked for the Jets from 1997-2012. He helped construct a roster that advanced to back-to-back AFC Championship games, but he was dismissed from his GM post after the team started to regress. Neither owner Woody Johnson nor any of the men he has put in charge since Tannenbaum's firing have been able to stop the bleeding; on the contrary, the state of the franchise has descended into complete disrepair.

Tannenbaum founded The 33rd Team, a “football think tank”, with the intention of offering people credible and thorough analysis from ex-executives, coaches and players. He is now one of the individuals tasked with helping New York identify suitable replacement candidates for Joe Douglas and Robert Saleh.

Jets may have to hit the reset button, again

Desperation set in early in the season, and the Jets severed ties with their head coach following a 2-3 start to the 2024-25 campaign (Saleh was 20-36 overall with the team). The swift action misfired, however, and actually led to further problems. The defense waned, while Aaron Rodgers and the offense continued to stumble. With a 3-8 record basically signaling the end of another previously auspicious season, Johnson decided to ax GM Joe Douglas last week.

Rodgers could be the last major casualty of this ill-fated era, as the team likely heads for yet another refurbishment. It is important to remember, though, that this Jets' plague took shape well before any of these three men arrived in the Meadowlands. Who is to say, it will not linger after they are all gone?

Well, apparently Mike Tannenbaum, that's who. In tandem with Rick Spielman and others, the former exec can potentially leave another imprint on the franchise. And if nothing else, his inclusion in this process gives fans an excuse to remember happier times.