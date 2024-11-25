The New York Jets are sticking with Aaron Rodgers this season. While the team has dropped seven of its last eight games after a 2-3 start, head coach Jeff Ulbrich said Monday that there have been no discussions about shutting the quarterback down. He confirmed that the veteran signal-caller will start coming out of the team's bye in Week 13 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Rodgers and the Jets have been among the NFL's biggest disappointments this season, with the quarterback's play steadily declining while battling injuries.

Jets not considering shutting down Aaron Rodgers as losses pile up

Many Jets fans expected Rodgers to pull the teamf its decrepit state this season. However, the 40-year-old four-time MVP has struggled to replicate his accustomed production while returning from an Achilles rupture.

Rodgers has led a Jets offense that ranks 27th in yards (294.4 per game) and scoring (18.5 points per game). The 10-time Pro Bowler ranks 24th in QBR (51.4) among the league's starting quarterbacks. He ranks 25th in EPA per dropback (0.04) among 42 quarterbacks with at least 50 pass attempts this season, according to nfelo.com.

Rodgers has battled hamstring, knee and ankle injuries throughout the 2024 campaign. However, their severities remain unclear, with the quarterback resiting scans out of fear of being forced to come off the field, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“The hamstring injury Rodgers suffered against the Broncos on Sept. 29 was believed to be a particularly significant one, but he assured everyone it was fine. Asked about it, a source said, he would simply say, ‘I'm playing,'” Rapoport reported. “That could also be one reason why Rodgers' play has been subpar based on his standards.”

The Jets have been a picture of dysfunction throughout this season. After firing head coach Robert Saleh midway through the year, owner Woody Johnson let go of general manager Joe Douglas last week. While Rodgers has intimated that he wants to continue playing in 2025, sources within league circles believe he'll seek an opportunity elsewhere.

“As for Rodgers, his relationship with the owner has been strained for months — that’s not a secret in the building or the locker room,” the Atheltic's Dianna Russini reported. “At this point, after conversations with sources with the team and around the league, my understanding is that Rodgers still wants to play in 2025, just not for the New York Jets.”

Given his advanced age and declining play, it won't be easy for Rodgers to find a ready-made contender willing to hand him a starting job. As for the Jets, they could attempt to fill the position through the draft. If the season ended today, New York would hold the seventh overall pick, giving them a shot at one of the class' second-tier prospects, such as Jalen Milroe, Quinn Ewers, Carson Beck or Garrett Nussmeier.

The Jets could also canvass the free-agent market, where Russell Wilson and Sam Darnold could be among the top names available.