New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, 39, may not retire as the ‘GOAT’ of his position all-time, but New York Rangers fans in the Big Apple made him feel like the GOAT on Saturday night.

Rodgers was shown on the jumbotron at Madison Square Garden as Rangers fans in attendance serenaded the former Green Bay Packers star with cheers during the hometown squad’s Game 6 playoff matchup with the New Jersey Devils.

The newest Jets star seemed to echo his sentiments in text messages with new teammate Sauce Gardner recently, as he mouthed the words “Let’s Go” to the starstruck audience.

“We get it. He’s a jet,” wrote one Twitter used named SunnyB0120 in response to the Rodgers video, which has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times.

“He’s more like A Hole,” another user named C.Kennedy added in response.

Another fan named Tim Collins also seemed skeptical that Rodgers has what it takes to achieve long term success with his new team.

“They’re not gonna be happy this time next year when he breaks out his crazy and visits his shaman in the dark room and decides to retire,” Collins said. “Unless they cough up even more money.”

Still another fan named NYGJay seemed to think Rodgers looks ready for the big time.

“Something about Rodgers. He looks refreshed, a new man,” he said in a Twitter reply. “Guess GB wore him down. Sometimes a change of scenery does a person good. Just saying.”

The New York Jets’ trade for Rodgers has been lauded by team legend Joe Namath, who offered Rodgers the option of bringing his famous #12 jersey out of retirement. The Jets haven’t had a Pro Bowl quarterback since Rodgers’ former teammate Brett Favre in 2008, adding to the excitement of Rodgers’ arrival in New York City.