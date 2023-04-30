Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The New York Jets have already found their quarterback in Aaron Rodgers. However, that didn’t stop the Jets from eyeing an interesting quarterback coming out of the 2023 NFL Draft.

New York is bringing in former Incarnate Word QB Lindsey Scott for a mini camp tryout, via Tom Pelissero. The Jets will have competition for Scott, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are also bringing in Scott for a mini camp tryout, via Pelissero.

Scott’s college career started out at LSU. However, he moved to East Mississippi Community College after one season. Scott bounced around from Missouri to Nicholls before eventually transferring to Incarnate Word. It was his seventh season of college football.

However, Scott made the most of it and used his time at Incarnate Word to show his true potential. Over 14 games, Scott threw for 4,686 passing yards and 60 touchdowns. His touchdown passes set a new FCS record.

Alongside his passing chops, Scott was also an electric runner during his time with the Cardinals. During his one season with the program, Scott ran for 712 yards and 11 touchdowns. He was named the 2022 Walter Payton Award winner, given to the best player at the FCS level.

Coming in on a mini camp tryout, Lindsey Scott will have to make the most of it. Aaron Rodgers and Zach Wilson (most likely) are already locked into roster spots. Tim Boyle and Chris Streveler are both options for New York.

However, Scott showed how prolific he could be with the quarterback. The Jets are at least interested to see if Scott’s record-breaking season with Incarnate Word will translate to the NFL level.