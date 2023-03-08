The Aaron Rodgers move to the New York Jets hasn’t even been confirmed yet, but it already has his would-be teammates buzzing on Twitter. The tweets being sent around, from rookie studs cornerback Sauce Gardner and running back Breece Hall to offensive tackle Mekhi Becton and tight end CJ Uzomah, feel like ones you’d expect from Jets fans and not actual players.

Sauce Gardner was hilariously negotiating terms with Aaron Rodgers should he join the Jets, offering two rather interesting rewards in exchange for the move to the Big Apple.

Aye @AaronRodgers12 I promise if you become a Jet, I won’t pick you off in practice & I’ll burn the cheesehead😶 https://t.co/YTVj4H7ZRQ — D’ROY GARDNER (@iamSauceGardner) March 7, 2023

CJ Uzomah joined in on the fun, calling cap on Sauce Gardner claiming he wouldn’t try to pick off Rodgers in practice. Though he did vouch for the burning of the cheesehead the CB famously wore after the Jets beat the Packers in Week 6.

😂😂LIES! You’re jumping the first route you can! But the cheesehead is burned for sure ! https://t.co/JDK9G1oqEn — CJ Uzomah (@cj_uzomah) March 7, 2023

Breece Hall followed suit shortly after, letting the public know of his daydreams featuring Aaron Rodgers as his RPO partner.

Mekhi Becton didn’t need any words, tagging Aaron Rodgers with a few eyeball emojis and a wazzup gif just to send out some feelers for the man who could potentially be leading the Jets offense.

The Jets had their quarterback position in flux last season despite having several high-level players at other positions. Getting an established signal-caller a year removed from being named league MVP would instantly turn them into a team worth taking seriously and potentially even a contender if everything clicks.

It’s not even official yet but you can tell both Jets fans and players alike are excited at the prospect of bringing in Aaron Rodgers.