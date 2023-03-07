Sauce Gardner is helping the New York Jets recruit Aaron Rodgers in his own unique way.

The Jets corner tagged the legendary quarterback in a tweet Tuesday, promising he’d burn the cheesehead he wore in celebration after New York defeated Rodgers’ Packers 27-10 at Lambeau Field on October 16th if Rodgers would play for the Jets.

Aye @AaronRodgers12 I promise if you become a Jet, I won’t pick you off in practice & I’ll burn the cheesehead😶 https://t.co/YTVj4H7ZRQ — D’ROY GARDNER (@iamSauceGardner) March 7, 2023

It’s not the first time Gardner tagged Rodgers in a tweet since New York began pursuing the 39-year-old this offseason. The NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year also trolled football fans last month about Rodgers possibly coming to the Jets.

Gardner wasn’t the only precocious New York youngster to tag Rodgers on Twitter. Running back Breece Hall chimed in on Tuesday, as well.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Don’t mind me…Just Manifesting @AaronRodgers12 😅,” he wrote.

New York’s interest in Rodgers is no laughing matter. Jets brass has flown out to California to meet with Rodgers and gauge his interest in playing for them, according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini.

If Rodgers is on board, the New York then needs to work out a trade with the Packers for the four-time League MVP. That is no simple task, considering his age, legendary status and exorbitant contract.

The Jets met twice with free agent quarterback Derek Carr, but he signed with the New Orleans Saints on Monday. Jets owner Woody Johnson reportedly always wanted Rodgers, with Carr being New York’s second choice.