Aaron Rodgers is having a great night quarterbacking for the New York Jets on Thursday night. The future Hall of Famer had the Jets leading the New England Patriots by 11 points at the half amid a solid performance under center. In other words, Rodgers is locked in on the goal. He did not even look like he’s ready to celebrate even after the Jets went up by 14 points following the team’s second touchdown of the night, as he had an intriguing moment on the sidelines with New York head coach Robert Saleh.

After Jets running back Breece Hall finished a 13-play drive with a one-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter, Saleh went to greet Rodgers, who was on his way to the bench. Saleh appeared to be looking to hug Rodgers, but the quarterback seemingly refused the gesture while giving Saleh a cold stare. Rodgers uttered some words to Saleh, which fans online have been trying to guess.

In any case, there’s no denying that Rodgers was fantastic in the first half of the Patriots game. As long as he’s doing his job and providing great results for the Jets offense on the field, that moment with Saleh shouldn’t be much of an issue outside of people who love their football with a sprinkle of drama.

During the first half, Rodgers went 15-of-20 with 170 passing yards and a touchdown. He opened the scoring in the Jets-Patriots game with a 10-yard touchdown toss to fellow former Green Bay Packers player Allen Lazard.

Aaron Rodgers entered Week 3’s game against New England looking to make a statement, as it was his first appearance as an active Jets player at MetLife Stadium since he suffered that devastating and season-ending Achilles injury in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL campaign. Many doubted his ability to play at a high level, considering that he’s already 40 years old and coming off a major injury, but so far, the four-time NFL Most Valuable Player is proving the naysayers wrong.

Fans react to Aaron Rodgers-Robert Saleh moment in Jets vs. Patriots matchup

“A lot of people are misreading this interaction. Aaron Rodgers shoving Robert Saleh away is the ultimate sign of respect. It means he considers him to be like family.” – @MikeBeauvais

“AR more of a coach than Saleh 😭” – @thaofficialkat

“I dont really see anything wrong with this reaction??? Why is everyone losing their head over this?” – @Ixador_Craine

“The 2024 version of Zimmer and Cousins is Rodgers and Saleh” – @AlexMicheletti