Aaron Rodgers will be paying a visit to MetLife Stadium this weekend, but not in his role as New York Jets quarterback. Instead, Rodgers will be attending a Taylor Swift concert.

“I’m a fan. I’m a big fan,” Rodgers told Adam Schein on Mad Dog Radio. “Oh, for sure, of course [I’m going to the concert].”

That created quite the picture of the 39-year-old future Hall of Famer surrounded by tens of thousands of screaming teenagers — “Swifties” as they are known.

“I’ve got some friends who are also big fans, who are also kind of in my age group,” Rodgers said with a laugh. “So, we’ll go together.”

Aaron Rodgers shared that “Folklore” is his favorite Swift album and “August” is his favorite song by her. Clearly a big fan, Rodgers added that “I Bet You Think About Me” is his favorite Swift video.

The concert came up when Schein asked Rodgers what events the former Green Bay Packer wants to attend in The Big Apple.

Rodgers, who’s already attended playoff games at Madison Square Garden for the New York Knicks and New York Rangers, said he also wants to see New York Mets and Yankees games and attend a Broadway show.

Earlier in the week, tight end C.J. Uzomah said that he and Rodgers have bonded over their mutual interest in Broadway.

Aaron Rodgers has some rocker in him, too. He offered up that he’s also a fan of New Jersey rock-n-roll legends Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi.