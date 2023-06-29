It didn’t take long for Aaron Rodgers to win over a New York Jets legend, who was originally against the quarterback being acquired from the Green Bay Packers.

Back in February, Joe Klecko panned a potential trade for Rodgers because he didn’t believe the future Hall-of-Famer would fit in, especially with the younger players.

At the time, Klecko went as far to say that Rodgers “could ruin the locker room” because of his personality.

But the former “Sack Exchange” star recently admitted that he’s changed his tune.

“My only contention was how he was going to get along with the young guys, you know?” Klecko said on the Jake Asman Show. “I made a reference to it, because the team I was on, we grew together. That was really a cool thing because we got along so well. That’s what I was hoping, which he now has shown. He’s ingratiated the rest of the team, and he’s out there teaching guys. He’s doing the things that you see a Tom Brady do. I think he’s going to be a big surprise for everybody in New York.”

#Jets legend and new @ProFootballHOF Joe Klecko was originally AGAINST the team bringing in Aaron Rodgers but Klecko explains how Rodgers' actions since he's been a Jet have won him over and why he's excited now. Full @JakeAsmanShow Interview: https://t.co/GJwjfCQ9MG pic.twitter.com/NS3TU3KHnU — Jake Asman (@JakeAsman) June 26, 2023

How Aaron Rodgers has won over Joe Klecko

Never one to have much interest in voluntary offseason workouts with the Packers, Rodgers was a regular participant at OTAs with the Jets. Even when limited by a calf strain, Rodgers was coaching up the receivers and running backs, helping teach the new offense installed by his buddy Nathaniel Hackett.

Perhaps most impressively, Rodgers has taken Zach Wilson under his wing, trying to help the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft get his career back on track after two disastrous seasons.

Rodgers admitted that he’s energized by the trade to New York. The 39-year-old went as far as to say it's been a “dream” so far being with the Jets.

Klecko has taken notice, even if he referred to Rodgers as “a different duck.”

Perhaps darkness retreats are not Klecko’s thing. But the 69-year-old, who’ll be inducted into the Football Hall of Fame on Aug. 5, appears to be seeing the light when it comes to Rodgers these days.