The New York Jets are continuing to build their new coaching staff, this time adding Scott Turner as the new pass game coordinator. NFL insider Tom Pelissero originally broke the news on X.

Pelissero posted, “The Jets are hiring Scott Turner as their pass game coordinator, per sources. Turner, 42, has called plays for multiple teams, including last season as the Raiders’ interim OC. A valuable resource for first-time OC Tanner Engstrand in New York.”

Turner is the son of longtime NFL coach Norv Turner. He arrives in New York following a tumultuous stint with the Las Vegas Raiders. He originally joined the Raiders' staff in 2023 under Josh McDaniels. After McDaniels was fired by the team, Turner was retained by Vegas' next head coach, Antonio Pierce. Eventually, he was promoted to interim offensive coordinator after Luke Getsy was let go nine games into the 2024 season.

The results weren't what the Raiders were hoping for.

With Turner calling plays, the Raiders went 2-6 and averaged just 18 points per game — good for 26th in the league. Now he gets a fresh start with the Jets, taking over for Todd Downing, who stepped in last season when Nathaniel Hackett was stripped of play-calling duties. Neither Downing nor Hackett will be back in 2025.

Turner joins an overhauled coaching staff under new head coach Aaron Glenn, who was hired just a few weeks ago. Glenn, a former Jets player and most recently the Detroit Lions’ defensive coordinator, has built his staff with a mix of familiar faces and fresh hires. Tanner Engstrand comes from Detroit as the team's new offensive coordinator, while Steve Wilks takes over the defense after his most recent stint running San Francisco’s unit.

It’s been a whirlwind offseason for the Jets. The team is desperately trying to turn the page on a disappointing 2024 campaign. The team fired head coach Robert Saleh after a 2-3 start, only to finish 5-12 under interim coach Jeff Ulbrich. That led to a front office shake-up, too, with longtime general manager Joe Douglas getting shown the door in November. The Jets finally settled on a new GM in Darren Mougey, poaching him from the Denver Broncos’ front office.