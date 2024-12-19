The New York Jets are not in a good place, to say the least. But the dysfunction seems to keep growing every day, including today, when we have learned that owner Woody Johnson fired head coach Robert Saleh in October soon after Saleh had finished telling quarterback Aaron Rodgers he was demoting offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, a close friend of Rodgers.

Saleh's firing in early October came after the Jets lost to the Minnesota Vikings in London and fell to 2-3 on the season. Once the team returned to the U.S., Johnson walked into Saleh's office and dismissed Saleh, who was reportedly not expecting the news.

That part of the firing has been known for most of the past two months, but a new tidbit is that before Johnson walked into Saleh's office, the then-head coach had informed Rodgers that Hackett would no longer be calling plays for the Jets' offense.

“The following morning, Saleh called Rodgers to let him know he was demoting Hackett and installing passing game coordinator Todd Downing as the new play caller,” The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt, Dianna Russini and Michael Silver reported. “Rodgers made it clear to Saleh that he did not agree with the decision — so much so that Saleh told his staff to get backup Tyrod Taylor ready to play in case a banged-up, disgruntled Rodgers wouldn’t, according to a team source.

“Shortly afterward, around 10 a.m. ET, Woody and Christopher Johnson, Woody’s brother and the Jets’ vice chairman, walked into Saleh’s office. Woody told Saleh he was fired. Saleh asked why. Woody told him he didn’t think Saleh could turn the season around and that the team needed a spark. Then the Johnsons walked out of the room.”

A spark, the team needed, but a spark, the team did not get. After winning two of the five games Saleh coached this season, the Jets have won two of the nine since Jeff Ulbrich was installed as interim head coach. The Jets are now officially eliminated from playoff contention, extending the longest active playoff drought in major North American sports to 14 seasons in a row without a postseason appearance.

While Rodgers was reportedly not in favor Saleh's firing, the tumultuous season has ultimately cost Saleh, general manager Joe Douglas, and assuredly many of the current roster and coaching staff their jobs.

Saleh has since taken an offensive consultant job with the Green Bay Packers, assisting former colleague and current Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, who coincidentally coached Rodgers and hired Hackett as offensive coordinator in 2019.