The New York Jets are riding high after their electrifying 21-13 victory over the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football. However, injury concerns continue to loom in Florham Park. Interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich shared an unsettling update on wide receiver Allen Lazard's condition when addressing reporters on Friday.

Allen Lazard has been placed on injured reserve due to a chest injury and will be sidelined for at least four weeks, though his absence could extend beyond that timeframe.

Jeff Ulbrich update on Allen Lazard's “strange” injury

Interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich described Allen Lazard's injury as “a strange one,” explaining that there’s a “weird range of time” for his recovery. The Jets interim head coach mentioned that while details are limited, the injury impacts both Lazard's sternum and AC joint, leaving the team without a clear timetable for his return.

Lazard’s indefinite absence is a significant setback for the Jets' offense, which has leaned heavily on the former Green Bay Packers wideout this season. With Lazard sidelined, the team may need to reconsider their approach at the position and explore alternative options to maintain offensive consistency.

The 28-year old currently holds the second-highest receiving yardage for the Jets this season, racking up 412 yards on 30 catches across seven games. His five touchdowns also place him in a tie with Garrett Wilson for the team lead.

Following a rough 2023 season in New York, Lazard has made a strong comeback in 2024. He's reestablished himself as one of Aaron Rodgers' go-to targets, delivering impactful performances despite occasional dropped passes.

Lazard joined the New York Jets on March 17, 2023, with a four-year, $44 million contract, arriving before Aaron Rodgers’ move from the Packers to New York. In the 2023 season, Lazard played 14 games, posting 23 receptions for 311 yards and one touchdown.

With Rodgers sidelined by a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 1, Lazard played most of the season without his long-time quarterback under center.

Mike Williams stepping up for the Jets in the absence of Allen Lazard

With Lazard sidelined, the Jets’ depth at wide receiver is stretched thin beyond their top three targets. Initially, it seemed likely that Mike Williams would be on the chopping block following the Davante Adams trade, but Lazard's absence could alter those plans.

Williams has been a regular topic in trade discussions as the deadline approaches on Tuesday. However, with Lazard expected to be out for an extended period, the Jets may reconsider trading the veteran receiver, opting to retain his experience and depth in the lineup.

Beyond Wilson, Adams, and Lazard, the Jets' receiver depth is limited, featuring Xavier Gipson, Irvin Charles, and rookie Malachi Corley as the remaining options on the active roster. Together, they've contributed just five catches so far this season.

Lazard also serves as one of the Jets' top run-blockers, a role that Williams could potentially fill effectively. Despite his challenges this season, Williams enhances the team's overall performance. If the Jets are still aiming for a playoff run, retaining him would be a prudent decision while Lazard is still out.

In the meantime, Davante Adams and Garrett Wilson are poised to lead the target share for the Jets.