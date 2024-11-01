Facing a fourth-quarter deficit with the season hanging in the balance, wide receiver Garrett Wilson produced a stunning, one-handed catch in the end zone, reminiscent of Odell Beckham Jr.'s iconic plays. This spectacular moment propelled the New York Jets to a 21-13 victory over the Houston Texans on Thursday night at MetLife Stadium.

Following the incredible catch, Davante Adams playfully remarked that Wilson might risk losing his Adidas sponsorship because of how closely he resembled the iconic Jordan logo.

“I told him he might get kicked from Adidas after that one. That one looked like he headed over to Jumpman with me. We're gonna see, I'm gonna talk to some people about that one. I ain't gonna say they gonna replace the logo, I know (Michael Jordan) might not like me saying that. But that was a hard catch,” said Adams.

Garrett Wilson's catch mirroring Odell Beckham Jr. and Michael Jordan

Wilson's 26-yard touchdown, marking his second of the game, became the highlight of a lively postgame locker room. Several players noted that it brought back memories of Odell Beckham Jr.'s legendary catch for the New York Giants a decade ago in the same stadium, although it occurred in a different side of the end zone.

Others compared it to something reminiscent of Michael Jordan. In midair, Wilson strikingly mirrored the Jumpman logo, with his legs spread apart and right hand extended high as he caught Aaron Rodgers' third-and-21 pass just in front of Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter.

Originally deemed incomplete because Wilson managed to get only one foot down, the Jets successfully challenged the call after officials determined that his left shin touched inbounds in the back of the end zone. According to the rules, one shin counts as equivalent to two feet.

The catch wasn't just acrobatic; it was vital for the Jets (3-6), who ended a five-game losing streak and kept their playoff hopes alive. After struggling in the first half, the Jets surged, scoring touchdowns on their last three drives to clinch a crucial victory.

A turning point for the Jets season?

Wilson, who had a key drop in a Week 7 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, recorded nine receptions for 90 yards. His first touchdown, a 21-yarder, was also a spectacular one-handed catch. While that was impressive, his second touchdown could prove to be a turning point for the season.

Garrett Wilson's touchdown lifted the Jets to a 14-10 lead with 12:54 remaining in the fourth quarter. The game was sealed when Rodgers completed his third touchdown pass, a 37-yarder to Adams, marking Adams' first receiving touchdown since his trade from the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Jets fell behind after a disorganized and uninspired first half, but then Wilson found the end zone. He scored again with a catch that will be remembered for a long time.

Wilson probably won't sever ties with Adidas anytime soon, as he signed a multi-year deal with the brand before being drafted in 2022. However, he might receive some calls from Jordan when it's time to negotiate a new contract.

The third-year receiver has accumulated 663 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 60 catches this season.

Adams, Wilson's new teammate, delivered his best performance in a Jets uniform, recording seven receptions for 91 yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown that helped secure the victory.