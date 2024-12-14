As the New York Jets take on the Jacksonville Jaguars this Sunday afternoon, they look to turn around their major woes this season, especially on the offensive side of the ball led by quarterback Aaron Rogers. While the finger gets pointed at Rodgers for the Jets' struggles, he is key to the success of many players in their careers, one of which is wide receiver Allen Lazard.

In an interview with ESPN, Lazard would be blunt with Rich Cimini, using four words to deliver a message about Rodgers.

“He is my career,” Lazard said about Rodgers.

There is some validity to this as Lazard is in the midst of their seventh season in the NFL, all played with Rodgers as his first five years were with the Green Bay Packers and the last two with New York. In an effort to make the transition from the Packers seamless, the Jets signed Lazard to bring familiarity to the offense, as the receiver recounts the conversation via ESPN.

“What do I have to do to get you on my field?” Rodgers asked him.

“You're f—ing Aaron Rodgers!” Lazard said. “Why are you asking me?”

While the conversation around Rodgers retiring from the Jets and football has been talked about, Lazard does not buy it. He would even say that he could see a possibility where Rodgers carries the narrative for “clicks and the attention.”

“I think he's just doing it for the headlines and the clicks and the attention,” Lazard said, smiling. “But with him, you never know.”

“If it ends up being that,” Lazard continued about the thought of Rodgers stepping away from football. “I've had a hell of a career because of that man.”

Jets' Allen Lazard calls Aaron Rodgers a “big brother”

Last season was a rough one for Lazard, as people will remember when Rodgers suffered a season-ending non-contact injury in the first offensive drive of the 2023 season. He would even say the “whole season” was a low point for Lazard, as some were calling the signing a waste since he was benched at one point.

With the Packers, his best statistical season came in 2022, where he caught 60 catches for 788 yards and six touchdowns compared to his first season with New York, it has been better, where he has caught 31 passes for 430 yards and five scores. He is currently the third receiver on the team, next to Garrett Wilson and Davante Adams.

“Call it what you want, but he's pretty much given me all my statistics,” Lazard said. “He's helped me out, not only on the field, but off the field, too — just the leader and the man that he is, and how he carries himself and how he handles the controversy of just being the star that he is.

“He's such a huge figure and mentor and big brother to me,” Lazard continued. “I'm just grateful to have him in my life, and I'm forever grateful to be able to play alongside him. So that's why I'm trying to make the most of this year, and every single time I can get a ball from him.”

Lazard and Rodgers hope to finish the season strong as they are 3-10 as they next face the Jaguars on Sunday.