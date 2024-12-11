ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New York Jets will travel to Northeastern Florida for a showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 15. It's an AFC battle at EverBank Stadium as we continue our NFL odds series and make a Jets-Jaguars prediction and pick.

Jets-Jaguars Last Game – Matchup History

The Jaguars defeated the Jets 19-3 in the last meeting on December 22, 2022, at MetLife Stadium. However, this will be the first meeting between the teams at EverBank Stadium since 2019. The Jets and Jags have split the past 10 games. Yet, the Jaguars are 4-1 over the past five games against the Jets in Jacksonville.

Overall Series: Jaguars lead 9-8

Here are the Jets-Jaguars NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Jets-Jaguars Odds

New York Jets: -3.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -172

Jacksonville Jaguars: +3.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +144

Over: 40.5 (-105)

Under: 40.5 (-115)

How to Watch Jets vs. Jaguars

Time: 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

TV: FOX

Why The Jets Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Jets have had an awful season, going 3-10 while having a levy of expectations against them. Unfortunately, they will miss the playoffs for the 14th consecutive season, the longest in all the major sports.

It is a situation that is so poignant, and even Aaron Rodgers was honest about the disappointment he felt in being unable to help the Jets break the streak. If Rodgers plays, he will come in with 2,966 yards, 20 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. Also, he will have Breece Hall, who has rushed 164 times for 692 yards and four touchdowns while catching 46 passes for 401 yards and two catches.

The Jets have three pass catchers who are all underperforming. Significantly, Garrett Wilson has 81 receptions for 877 yards and five touchdowns. Davante Adams has 40 catches for 453 yards and three touchdowns. Also, Allen Lazard has 31 receptions for 430 yards and five scores.

The defense has regressed since the Jets fired Robert Saleh, but four players have consistently shown up. Substantially, Will McDonald IV has been efficient with 16 solo tackles and 10 sacks. Quinnen Williams has been great, with 23 solo tackles and six sacks. Meanwhile, Michael Clemons has tallied 15 solo tackles and 4.5 sacks. Brandon Echols has been solid with 22 solo tackles and two interceptions.

The Jets will cover the spread if Hall can run the ball and they can move the chains consistently. Then, they must prevent the Jaguars from chewing the clock.

Why The Jaguars Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Jaguars have also had a horrible season. Overall, two Jaguars are responsible for this mess that they are in and another losing season on the record books.

With Trevor Lawrence out, Mac Jones remains the starting quarterback. So far, he has passed for 732 yards, two touchdowns, and five interceptions. The running game has been muddled, with Tank Bigsby and Travis Etienne Jr. both struggling to take over the backfield. Significantly, Bigsby has run 102 times for 602 yards and five touchdowns. Etienne Jr. has rushed 99 times for 391 yards and two scores.

With all the injuries the Jaguars have faced, only two players have stayed on the field consistently and caught passes from Lawrence and Jones. Brian Thomas Jr. has 54 receptions for 851 yards and six touchdowns. Also, tight end Evan Engram has 47 catches for 365 yards and one touchdown.

The defense played well last week. Yet, it has been a struggle all season, with only three players consistently playing well on that side of the ball. Josh Hines-Allen has 22 solo tackles and seven sacks. Likewise, Travin Walker has tallied 24 solo tackles and 8.5 sacks. Devin Lloyd has also had some good moments, as he has leveled 48 solo tackles and one sack.

The Jaguars will cover the spread if they can get their running game going and push the Jets' defense into the red zone to set up some great scoring opportunities. Then, their defense must generate pressure upon whoever starts at quarterback and force some mistakes.

Final Jets-Jaguars Prediction & Pick

The Jets are 4-9 against the spread, while the Jaguars are 7-5-1 against the odds. Moreover, the Jets are 2-4 against the spread on the road, while the Jags are 2-2-1 against the odds at home. The Jets are 4-5 against the spread when facing the AFC, while the Jaguars are 4-3-1 against the odds when facing their conference.

The Jets look lost and have not amounted to expectations. Likewise, the Jaguars have played way beyond the eight-ball this season. Both teams are struggling, and this game will ultimately determine draft pick standings down the line. In this battle, I can see the Jaguars feeding off the energy of their home crowd and finding a way to cover the spread and possibly winning.

Final Jets-Jaguars Prediction & Pick: Jacksonville Jaguars +3.5 (-120)