At this point, Aaron Rodgers going to the New York Jets is just a matter of “when”, not “if”. There’s just too much smoke around this potential union for it to not happen. The latest smoke-starter is New York’s interest in signing one of Rodgers’ old weapons: Green Bay Packers WR Allen Lazard, according to Adam Schefter.

“Jets are actively working to reach an agreement with Packers’ free-agent WR Allen Lazard, per league sources. There is another team involved, and no final decision, but the Jets are trying to reunite Lazard and OC Nathaniel Hackett.”

Despite what you might think, though, Jeremy Fowler notes this potential signing isn’t just about luring Rodgers to the Jets. Allen Lazard is a big bodied receiver who also is good at run-blocking. That type of skillset is desirable to New York, even without the connection to Aaron Rodgers.

“Yes, the Aaron Rodgers connection obvious. But I was told the Jets like the player in their offense regardless of QB. Big receiver that can do many things well.”

At this point in the offseason, the Jets are in Aaron Rodgers-or-bust mode. The Raiders just signed Jimmy Garoppolo to a relatively team-friendly deal. Their remaining options if Rodgers gets cold feet are either a trade for Lamar Jackson, taking a flier at someone like Baker Mayfield… or having one more year of Zach Wilson. New York would much rather have Rodgers than any of these options (although Lamar might be a good alternative, provided that the price is reasonable.)

The rest of the NFL (and the Jets and Raiders) are just waiting now for Aaron Rodgers’ official decision. It’s been an excruciatingly long wait for both sides, who are yet to make significant moves because of this.