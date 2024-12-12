The New York Jets are going to play out this season with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback. Whether that's wise or not, as the 3-10 Jets are in the hunt for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft is another story. For now, Rodgers is the quarterback they brought in — and paid handsomely for — and even though he hasn't delivered a Super Bowl, he's at least a semi-competent quarterback to play out the year with.

After all, nobody wants to publicly tank in the NFL — though it is the smarter decision — and there are players and coaches in the locker room who are still fighting for their professional lives.

The fact that Rodgers is considered just a semi-competent quarterback is half the reason the Jets are in this position. It doesn't sound like owner Woody Johnson wants to continue the experience with the four-time MVP, having just turned 41 years old while playing like a shell of himself. Rodgers is a future Hall of Famer, without a doubt, but even at his best in 2024, he's no longer that player.

For instance, he threw for 339 yards and a touchdown in New York's 32-26 loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 14. That was the first time he threw for over 300 yards in a whopping 34 games, and the Jets still lost.

Rodgers is no longer “the guy,” and the Jets would be wise to move on from him this offseason. But who would they pick up instead? Here are two options in free agency, and one via the 2025 NFL Draft, that could be interesting.

New York Jets may want to reunite with Sam Darnold

What a storyline this would be, and NFL fans, if anything, love a good storyline. The Jets drafted Sam Darnold with the third overall pick out of USC in 2018, and he effectively was labeled a draft bust after three seasons in New York that saw him throw for 45 touchdowns compared to 39 interceptions.

The Jets traded Darnold to the Carolina Panthers for picks, and onto the quarterback carousel he went. He wasn't the answer for the Panthers and then became a backup for the San Francisco 49ers. The Minnesota Vikings offered him a one-year contract to be their veteran quarterback and the likely backup to J.J. McCarthy this season. When McCarthy was lost for the season with a preseason injury, though, the job was given to Darnold, and he's done nothing but deliver.

We learned this season that sometimes a young quarterback needs time to develop and a change of scenery to blossom, and Darnold has been the biggest example of that.

He's not just some lowly fill-in. He has the Vikings at 11-2, and he's sixth amongst NFL quarterbacks in passing yards (3,299) and tied for third in touchdowns thrown with 25.

The Vikings will try to re-sign him, but perhaps the Jets may want to get into the sweepstakes to see if a reunion would be possible.

Aaron Rodgers could be replaced by a Packer, Malik Willis

The Packers are going to ride-or-die with Jordan Love because they've committed money to him as their franchise quarterback. When healthy, he's also one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

What they found this season, though, is that backup quarterback Malik Willis is a baller. The Tennessee Titans gave up on him and traded him to the Packers for a seventh-round pick, but he stepped up when Love was injured and led the Packers to a 2-0 record in games that he started. He also led the Packers to a win against the Jacksonville Jaguars when he had to come in for Love in the second half.

It's not a huge sample size, but Willis has proven that he can win games in the NFL with competent play calling and coaching on his side. This move might depend on who the Jets pick for their next head coach, but Willis has thrown three touchdowns with no interceptions in his 2024 playing time, and he's also an excellent runner (he has one rushing touchdown to his name in 2024)

The Jets could do a lot worse than Willis, and they also know Green Bay General Manager Brian Gutekunst is always game to discuss a trade.

The Jets could draft Shedeur Sanders out of Colorado

Is drafting Shedeur Sanders out of Colorado realistic for the Jets? That may depend on their draft positioning. As of now, they're looking at the eighth pick, and he likely won't be available.

If the Jets lose out and get into that top three, though, drafting Deion Sanders' kid would be well within their means. Shedeur is an extremely talented quarterback, and we know he wouldn't be phased by the media hype in New York. The question the Jets would want to ask themselves is whether or not they would want the media circus that came alongside “Coach Prime” because even if he's still coaching at the college level in 2025, he will be involved in his son's career.

It's high risk, high reward, but Sanders does profile as a modern-day NFL quarterback with the potential to be a superstar.