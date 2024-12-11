The New York Jets have found every way to suffer during the 2024 campaign, with the latest example coming in their 30-24 overtime loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 14. Now, they have a new issue to deal with, as star running back Breece Hall is dealing with a bothersome knee injury that is lingering as the team prepares for their Week 15 action.

Hall came out of the team's Week 13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks with a knee injury that ultimately prevented him from suiting up against the Dolphins on Sunday afternoon. The hope was that Hall would be able to return for their upcoming clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but according to head coach Jeff Ulbrich, the talented rusher is still “struggling” with the injury, which doesn't bode well for his hopes of getting back on the field in Week 15.

“RB Breece Hall ‘struggling a bit' with his knee injury, per Ulbrich. Not improving as much as he'd like. Not at the point of shutting him down. Still evaluating,” Rich Cimino of ESPN shared in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Breece Hall's latest injury update is more bad news for Jets

In a season where nothing has gone right for the Jets, it only seems fitting that Hall's injury is proving to be more problematic than expected. New York isn't shutting him down just yet, but with the team already eliminated from postseason contention and having just four games left on their schedule, there likely isn't going to be much of an incentive to rush him back onto the field.

If Hall can't go, rookie Braelon Allen will hold down the first as the team's starter in his place at running back, with Isaiah Davis also getting some carries alongside him. The hope is that Hall will be able to suit up against the Jacksonville Jaguars when they take the field next, but things aren't looking great for him based on this recent update.