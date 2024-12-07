As the New York Jets face the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon, they will be without a key offensive weapon in the backfield in running back Breece Hall. The Jets star was listed as “doubtful” recently but was downgraded to “out,” according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

New York interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich would speak about Hall's knee injury, which also kept him out of practice last Wednesday and Thursday.

“There's a little bit of an MCL, a little bit of a hyperextension,” Ulbrich said via the team's website. “Not feeling quite right.”

Jets look for answers against Dolphins with Breece Hall out

Subsequently, there is no doubt that it's concerning news for the team as the Jets are struggling under quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and now they have lost one of their best skill-position players. Consequently, it's expected for Braelon Allen to head the backfield now, along with fellow rookie Isaiah Davis and returner Kene Nwangwu.

Ulbrich would sing the praises of Davis as he has some “special qualities” that could be displayed against the Dolphins with Hall not able to play.

“Hate to overuse a word, but we're fortunate in that way, too, from the running back depth,” Ulbrich said. “The more [opportunities], the more you're going to see special stuff from him [Davis]. I really believe he's got some special qualities. I think he's one of the best outside zone runners on our team, I think he's got an amazing ability out of the backfield as far as a receiver is concerned.

“Elite traits and the more he starts to really learn this game,” Ulbrich continued. “And all the nuance and the detail that a veteran guy has, the better version of him we're going to see. I'm so excited about Isaiah and his future in this league.”

Whatever the case may be, the Jets will try to snap their three-game skid and beat the Dolphins, who are vying for a hopeful playoff push.