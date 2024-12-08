As the New York Jets star running back Breece Hall is out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, the concern now is about his availability for the rest of the season. Hall had been receiving negative Jets injury updates this past week, but the latest is positive as the team has “no plans to shut him down this season,” according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

In terms of the injuries, Hall is dealing with a knee issue, which marks another disappointing development this season for New York as the season has not gone the way fans hope it would. Hall is no doubt one of the top skill-position players on the team, which was needed for the team to get back on track.

“Despite the fact that running back Breece Hall was downgraded to out for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins due to a knee injury, the Jets have no plans to shut him down this season, per sources,” Schefter wrote on his X, formerly Twitter, account.

With the Jets facing the Dolphins Sunday afternoon, they hope to keep the ship afloat without Hall as interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich would touch on what exactly the running back is dealing with.

“There's a little bit of an MCL, a little bit of a hyperextension,” Ulbrich said via the team's website. “Not feeling quite right.”

Jets' Jeff Ulbrich on the running back depth besides Breece Hall

Filling for Hall in the meantime will be Braelon Hall, likely to take most of the work, but the other running back that Ulbrich spoke about at length this past week was fellow rookie Isaiah Davis, saying he has “special qualities.”

“Hate to overuse a word, but we're fortunate in that way, too, from the running back depth,” Ulbrich said. “The more [opportunities], the more you're going to see special stuff from him [Davis]. I really believe he's got some special qualities. I think he's one of the best outside zone runners on our team, I think he's got an amazing ability out of the backfield as far as a receiver is concerned.

“Elite traits and the more he starts to really learn this game,” Ulbrich continued. “And all the nuance and the detail that a veteran guy has, the better version of him we're going to see. I'm so excited about Isaiah and his future in this league.”

So far this season, Hall has rushed for 692 yards to go along with four touchdowns, as well as 46 catches for 401 yards and two scores through the air.

At any rate, the Jets are currently 3-9, which puts them third in the AFC East behind the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins, though they are above the New England Patriots. Fans will hope to see Hall once again this season, though there could be speculation against that if the season is already in flux due to underwhelming play by quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the rest of the offense.